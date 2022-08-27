Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Teen boy in foster care is determined to create his own destiny
AUSTIN, Texas — Just like any 16 year old, Jordan is trying to find his style and figure out how he wants to present himself to the world. KVUE's Hannah Rucker was able to meet up with him at Target and do a little shopping. The two enjoyed giggling through the aisles and picking out different items while talking about life.
Stray bullets land on Texas family farm that hosts children’s visits, owners say
Gunfire near a family farm in Bastrop County has resulted in stray bullets landing on the farm's property, the owners said.
KSAT 12
Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
Police appeal to public in search for 2020 North Austin murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of murdering a 16-year-old in the Tech Ridge area in September 2020. Franco Javier Maldonado, 22, has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Luke...
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
KVUE
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Austin Community Foundation commits to investing $1M over three years in Black community
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Foundation, a public charity focused on closing the opportunity gap, announced the launch of a fund dedicated to helping Black-led organizations in Central Texas. Called The Black Fund, the new network was established in response to systemic inequities impacting Black people in Austin,...
Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
fox7austin.com
Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running
AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
Hays County commissioners approve wage increases for corrections, law enforcement officers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously passed an increase for corrections and law enforcement officers. The county currently has a shortage of corrections officers, and Corrections Bureau Captain John Saenz said that means overtime for officers. "Just the stress of having to work, be on...
KVUE
Tito's Handmade Vodka helps rescue 300 pets from Puerto Rico
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — An Austin-based distillery helped rescue hundreds of dogs over the weekend. Animal welfare groups Wings of Rescue and The Sato Project teamed up with Tito's Handmade Vodka and its Vodka for Dog People program to airlift 300 homeless and abandoned pets from Puerto Rico to White Plains, New York, and Portland, Maine, aboard two cargo aircraft on Saturday.
Austin loses advocate for the environment and people
Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
KVUE
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
Black Business Month: Celebrating small Black-owned businesses in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Although National Black Business Month is an important time to recognize Black-owned businesses across the country and in Central Texas, it's also an opportunity to learn about the resources available that help keep diverse businesses up and running. Austin is home to about 2,600 Black-owned businesses....
Are more ‘hard’ license plate thefts linked to paper tag crackdown?
Some in law enforcement, like Central Texas deputy David Kohler, are seeing an increase in the theft of "hard" aluminum license plates following efforts to stop temporary tag abuse.
Georgetown Animal Shelter returns to appointment-based operations
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Overcrowding and staff shortages have forced the Georgetown Animal Shelter to return to appointment-based operations. The shelter said it would close to walk-in traffic starting Monday, Aug. 29. The shelter said staff turnover and an increase in animal intakes have created a need for staff to...
Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme
Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
Kyle police partnering with DFPS to provide gunlocks to households in need
KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department (KPD) is partnering with the Hays and Caldwell County Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to provide extra safety measures for households that have guns. In a Facebook post, KPD said it will provide 200 gunlocks to Child Protective Service...
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Austin Pets Alive! needs help with parvo puppies
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) needs help caring for an influx of parvo puppies. The shelter said it is expecting more than 40 sick puppies to be delivered to its Parvo Puppy ICU within a span of 48 hours. Some of the puppies arrived Wednesday and dozens more are expected to arrive before 6 p.m. Thursday.
KVUE
