Austin, TX

KVUE

Teen boy in foster care is determined to create his own destiny

AUSTIN, Texas — Just like any 16 year old, Jordan is trying to find his style and figure out how he wants to present himself to the world. KVUE's Hannah Rucker was able to meet up with him at Target and do a little shopping. The two enjoyed giggling through the aisles and picking out different items while talking about life.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running

AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tito's Handmade Vodka helps rescue 300 pets from Puerto Rico

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — An Austin-based distillery helped rescue hundreds of dogs over the weekend. Animal welfare groups Wings of Rescue and The Sato Project teamed up with Tito's Handmade Vodka and its Vodka for Dog People program to airlift 300 homeless and abandoned pets from Puerto Rico to White Plains, New York, and Portland, Maine, aboard two cargo aircraft on Saturday.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Georgetown Animal Shelter returns to appointment-based operations

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Overcrowding and staff shortages have forced the Georgetown Animal Shelter to return to appointment-based operations. The shelter said it would close to walk-in traffic starting Monday, Aug. 29. The shelter said staff turnover and an increase in animal intakes have created a need for staff to...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme

Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Pets Alive! needs help with parvo puppies

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) needs help caring for an influx of parvo puppies. The shelter said it is expecting more than 40 sick puppies to be delivered to its Parvo Puppy ICU within a span of 48 hours. Some of the puppies arrived Wednesday and dozens more are expected to arrive before 6 p.m. Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
