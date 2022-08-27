Read full article on original website
Charli Baltimore Wrote A Rap About Biggie Cheating On Her After Snooping Through His Phone
We've seen the hoopla surrounding Irv Gotti as BET's Murder Inc docuseries has moved from one episode to the next, and the show is highlighting an artist who was once an "it" girl in Rap. Charli Baltimore emerged in the 1990s and would deliver classics like "Feel It," "Stand Up" featuring Ghostface Killah, and her collaboration with labelmate Ja Rule, "Down Ass Chick."
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
Freddie Gibbs Announces "Too Much" Ft. Moneybagg Yo
Freddie Gibbs is just about ready to release his highly-anticipated studio album, SSS. It will mark his first solo release under a major label entity after inking a deal with Warner. Fans have been restless, frequently demanding a release date for the project, which seems to be arriving in the near future.
Lil Baby & QC Meet With Stacey Abrams
Lil Baby is has certainly reached full rockstar status. After grinding his way from the streets of Atlanta to the top of the rap game, the 27-year old star is now focused on building the next phase of his career outside of rap. Recently, Baby has received much praise for his biographical documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which gave fans a glimpse at the life of Grammy winning rapper, real name Dominique Armani Jones. Critics and viewers praised the father of two for his "transformational journey" from local Atlanta hustler to one of the biggest stars in hip hop right now.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Vivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"
With each announcement of Nick Cannon having a child on the way comes emotional reactions. At this point, the number of children that Cannon has—including those on the way—has been heavily debated, as it is rumored that both Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa are also both pregnant by the media mogul in addition to Brittany Bell. Cannon has made jokes about possibly having 12 children by next year, half of which would have arrived or be delivered in a two-year span.
Stacey Dash Shares Bizarre Video About DMX After Recently Finding Out About His Death
Stacey Dash was once one of the most sought after women in the game. From her acting roles, to her fashion sense, everyone wanted a piece of the Clueless actress in the early 90's. However, things have vastly changed since then, and fans believe the 55-year old actress is actually "clueless" after exhibiting some questionable behaviors over the years. On Wednesday, Stacey added fuel to the concerned fire after posting an emotional video of herself grieving over DMX's death.
600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO Case
Those who knew and loved King Von have done their best in reconciling the rising star's callous murder. In November 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge following a physical altercation, reportedly with Quando Rondo and his entourage. There were verbal fires that started following the tragedy as street life and Rap careers merged into one, often landing rappers in trouble with one another, fans, and the law.
Megan Thee Stallion & She-Hulk Have A Twerk Off On Disney Series
Megan Thee Stallion keeps on going up. Shortly after the release of her new project, Traumazine, the rapper began showcasing her acting skills on the small screen. It began with her appearance on P-Valley but now, she's made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Megan Thee Stallion attends the...
Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett
Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
Wack 100, Tyrese & Twitter Are In Disbelief Over Stacey Dash's DMX Video
Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.
Alicia Keys Kissed By Fan While Performing On Tour
When it comes to being booked and busy, Alicia Keys is still a hot commodity in the music business. The multi-Grammy Award winning songstress is currently on tour promoting her eight studio album, KEYS II, with her latest (and most intimate) stop being Vancouver. Alicia took the stage to perform in front of thousands at the Rogers Arena, and even got up close and personal with the crowd as she sang her 2010 smash "No One."
Waka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera "Mutual": "We Separated With Grace"
After years of speculation regarding the status of their marriage, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are about to put their breakup on display. The rapper and his wife have long shared intimate details about their relationship with the world thanks to reality television, so it was only fitting that they highlighted all aspects—the highs and the lows—to put things into their proper perspectives.
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
