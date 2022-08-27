Lil Baby is has certainly reached full rockstar status. After grinding his way from the streets of Atlanta to the top of the rap game, the 27-year old star is now focused on building the next phase of his career outside of rap. Recently, Baby has received much praise for his biographical documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which gave fans a glimpse at the life of Grammy winning rapper, real name Dominique Armani Jones. Critics and viewers praised the father of two for his "transformational journey" from local Atlanta hustler to one of the biggest stars in hip hop right now.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 HOURS AGO