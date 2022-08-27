USGA Senior Women's Open Scores
|Saturday
|At NCR Country Club
|Kettering, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73
|Third Round
Laura Davies 71-76-68_215
Helen Alfredsson 70-70-75_215
Jill McGill 74-71-71_216
Annika Sorenstam 73-70-73_216
Leta Lindley 69-72-75_216
Catriona Matthew 72-76-70_218
Trish Johnson 73-73-73_219
Liselotte Neumann 76-73-71_220
Michele Redman 75-74-71_220
Juli Inkster 76-71-73_220
Tammie Green 68-76-76_220
Catrin Nilsmark 69-76-76_221
Stefania Croce 75-75-72_222
Lisa Grimes 76-73-73_222
Christa Johnson 75-77-77_224
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75-75_224
Jamie Fischer 76-77-72_225
Laurel Kean 72-78-75_225
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73-78_225
Pat Hurst 70-78-78_226
Maggie Will 79-73-75_227
Audra Burks 73-77-77_227
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75-79_228
Dina Ammaccapane 76-80-73_229
Yuko Saito 75-76-78_229
Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76-76_230
Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81-77_230
Rosie Jones 74-78-78_230
Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76-73_231
Lisa DePaulo 78-78-75_231
Eriko Gejo 78-77-77_232
Sherry Andonian 76-77-79_232
Lara Tennant (a) 75-76-81_232
Ellen Port (a) 78-77-78_233
Becky Iverson 78-77-78_233
Alison Nicholas 77-78-78_233
Denise Killeen 76-76-81_233
Yukako Matsumoto 74-80-80_234
Hollis Stacy 79-78-78_235
Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79-80_235
Tracy Hanson 75-77-83_235
Cheryl Anderson 75-83-75_236
Michelle McGann 78-78-80_236
Barb Moxness 78-77-81_236
Amy Alcott 76-76-76_238
Nicole Jeray 79-79-81_239
Elaine Crosby 78-80-81_239
Lisa McGill (a) 79-77-83_239
Dana Bates 79-79-82_240
Susie Redman 76-82-83_241
Yuko Ogura 80-78-86_244
Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77-87_244
