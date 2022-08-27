ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Meghan Markle After Nursery Story: 'Shameless And Pathetic'

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xVJC_0hY5VPyQ00
Splash News

Markle shared the story with podcast interviewee Serena Williams, and explained how a heater in her son’s room caught on fire. Although the infant was thankfully unharmed and with his nanny in another room when this occurred, Markle expressed that she felt understandably “shaken up” as a mother, especially after learning her child was supposed to be sleeping in that very room. Markle also said that she felt it “made no sense” that she had to attend an official engagement event that same night after the close-call incident.

While many fans expressed their concerns on Twitter or said they could “relate as mothers” to her feelings after hearing Markle’s side of the story, controversial broadcaster Morgan took to the social media app to criticize her reaction to the fire.

“He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed. Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance?” Morgan tweeted, adding, “Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”Some of Morgan’s followers tweeted in a reply thread that they “agreed” with him as others dubbed him “heartless,” and “hateful,” so as usual, he caused quite a divide.

Later on in Markle’s episode, she elaborated on the “what-ifs” that went through her mind when her son’s room became a safety hazard. “The heater in the nursery caught on fire,” she told Williams, “There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished. [Archie] was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

Even though the child’s nanny, Lauren, was safely watching him in a separate room, Markle said that she didn’t feel ready to attend any events that night after the incident deeply scared her. “We came back,” she continued. “And of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.”

Markle then noted that she and Harry did indeed go to the event and left Archie behind. Markle expressed that she felt as if she had to justify her feelings since no one saw what happened. “The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.”

Comments / 142

tjackson58
4d ago

Piers, you nailed it. She exaggerates & looks to be a victim. Thinking of herself, not the disruption a no-show would cause. No surprise: meggie’s feelings are always the focus. She never got the duty thing, but certainly laped up the glamour. Can we forget the 500k maternity wardrobe???Keep it up piers. You’ve got her number

Reply(13)
167
Russell Bickford
4d ago

Archie was not in the room and there was no fire just smoke from the heater. Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor will take any opportunity to take an event and twist it into a narrative that she likes no matter what the truth is.

Reply(15)
123
Diana M Ellis
4d ago

I agree with Piers. Markle is a whiny drama queen speaking about a living unit that was in fact a palace and a fire that was a smoking heater in a nursery that neither Nanny not Archie were in at the time. It was a blessing, not a near death experience.

Reply
92
Related
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Prince Harry
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Nursery#Shameless
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is Reportedly Prioritizing Sister Zahara's College Move Over His 21st Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to believe that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is turning 21 on Aug. 5. Now that he’s an adult (and of legal drinking age), you might think he’s going to party with his friends — well, the weekend is more about his sister Zahara than him. His 17-year-old sister is reportedly moving into her dorm at Spelman College this weekend, so Maddox is putting most of the celebrations aside to be a terrific big brother and help get her settled. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the family will...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
TENNIS
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

South African security confirms Meghan Markle’s story of Archie nursery fire

South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending after its release.But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
179K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy