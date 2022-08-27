We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Meghan Markle After Nursery Story: 'Shameless And Pathetic'

Splash News

Markle shared the story with podcast interviewee Serena Williams, and explained how a heater in her son’s room caught on fire. Although the infant was thankfully unharmed and with his nanny in another room when this occurred, Markle expressed that she felt understandably “shaken up” as a mother, especially after learning her child was supposed to be sleeping in that very room. Markle also said that she felt it “made no sense” that she had to attend an official engagement event that same night after the close-call incident.

While many fans expressed their concerns on Twitter or said they could “relate as mothers” to her feelings after hearing Markle’s side of the story, controversial broadcaster Morgan took to the social media app to criticize her reaction to the fire.

“He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed. Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance?” Morgan tweeted, adding, “Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”Some of Morgan’s followers tweeted in a reply thread that they “agreed” with him as others dubbed him “heartless,” and “hateful,” so as usual, he caused quite a divide.

Later on in Markle’s episode, she elaborated on the “what-ifs” that went through her mind when her son’s room became a safety hazard. “The heater in the nursery caught on fire,” she told Williams, “There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished. [Archie] was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

Even though the child’s nanny, Lauren, was safely watching him in a separate room, Markle said that she didn’t feel ready to attend any events that night after the incident deeply scared her. “We came back,” she continued. “And of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.”

Markle then noted that she and Harry did indeed go to the event and left Archie behind. Markle expressed that she felt as if she had to justify her feelings since no one saw what happened. “The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.”