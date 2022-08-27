Family, activists mark a year since Fanta Bility’s death

SHARON HILL, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Saturday marked one year since the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility . She was killed by gunshots from Sharon Hill Police at an Academy Park High School football game, investigators said.

Fanta’s family, friends and supporters rallied at a park in Sharon Hill and marched through the borough to celebrate her memory.

“She was so kind. She loved to play outside with friends,” said Tenneh Kromah, Bility’s mother. She died in her mother’s arms.

“Fanta had a lot of friends,” said Shania, one of her friends. “She liked playing games with her friends, watching movies and going outside. She also love to make TikTok video and she loved music … her favorite artist, Billie Eilish.”

It was Aug. 27, 2021 when three Sharon Hill police officers fired 25 shots into a crowd in response to what they thought was gunfire.

The officers told a grand jury they were aiming at a nearby car, which they believed to be the source of gunshots. Investigators found no shots were fired from that car.

All three police officers — Sean Dolan, Brian Devaney, and Devon Smith — were fired, and are being charged with Fanta’s death.

“We are doubling down on our efforts to make sure justice will be done, the legal system will be fair, and this child will not die in vain,” said state Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia and Delaware County .

Prosecutors originally charged two teens who were allegedly shooting at each with first-degree murder, but Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer dropped those charges after the grand jury determined the three officers were at fault.

In July, prosecutors released a 55-page report into Fanta’s killing . It was almost entirely redacted, and activists have called for the full release of the report .