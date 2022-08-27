ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Couple arrested for drug trafficking in New Castle

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

Two people were arrested in Lawrence County as part of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office alleges that Dennis Reid and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Basham were part of an operation to traffic cocaine and other drugs from Detroit to New Castle.

During a search on Reid's home and storage facility in New Castle earlier this week, investigators say they found nearly 1700 grams of cocaine, crystal meth, heroine and 4 guns.

The couple is facing multiple charges.

