‘This guy is trying to kidnap me’: 9-year-old shares scary encounter while leaving school

hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police identify 62-year-old man fatally struck by his own vehicle on roadside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 62-year-old man that died in an early-morning crash on Hawaii Island last Wednesday has been identified, said officials. Hawaii Island police have identified the victim as Allen Y.L. Kealoha of Pahoa. Authorities responded to the incident around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 24 near Puainako Street. Law...
Community reeling from accidental Boy Scout shooting
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island community is still reeling from the death of a Boy Scout accidentally shot by a rifle. Those familiar with scout activities say strict safety rules are in place to prevent such a tragedy. But questions are being raised on whether rules may have been broken. Big Island police said […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified. The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 91-year-old Fred S. Kaneshiro, of Waimanalo. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said. The apparent explosion happened...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu community is on edge and worried that a dangerous neighbor with a drug addiction could be released from jail. The man’s family is among those who want him to stay locked up after, they say, he went berserk with a gun. At around 7:15...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-HPD officer accused of having extramarital affair with coworker claims he was unfairly ousted
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer alleges he was ousted from the HPD after he had a “consensual,” extramarital relationship with a female officer that went toxic. But Honolulu Police Department disciplinary reports say that the woman was a subordinate and that the officer — Justin...
Hawaii man accused of kidnapping child at elementary school
Big Island law enforcement said they are investigating a kidnapping case that involved a minor at Honaunau Elementary School and a 29-year-old man.
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fool me once, shame on you... An Oahu woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, not once, but twice overnight in Honolulu, according to police logs. As if that’s not outrageous enough, the same Honolulu Police (HPD) officer who pulled her over the first...
Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
KITV.com
From dream trip to nightmare: Oahu family building back after losing everything to RV fire
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu family is picking up the pieces after their trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare. About a week and a half ago, the Burgoyne ohana from Waialua set off on a year-long road trip across the country.
19-year-old, vehicle found off the cliffside of Round Top Dr.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition after her vehicle went off the cliffside of Round Top Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the occupant was able to exit the vehicle on her own and met responders 30 […]
KITV.com
Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over the cliff at Tantalus
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old woman is in serious condition after her car went over the cliff at Tantalus, EMS said Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. on Round Top Drive near Aina Lani Place. Officials said the female driver was pulled from the car...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released body camera videos show the moments before an unauthorized chase by Honolulu police on Sept. 12, 2021. The videos also show that HPD supervisors were aware that witnesses were pointing the finger at officers from the beginning. It all started with a loud music call...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly three years after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Kapolei gas station, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm confirmed Monday that no charges would be filed. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. Authorities said 30-year-old Michael Kahalehoe was...
Identity released of 91-year-old man killed in Hawaii ambulance fire
The cause of death has not been announced at this time. The fire is still under investigation.
6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO
A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
Moped, vehicle collision prompts road closure in Waialae
Several streets in Waiale are closed due to a vehicle collision.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Moped rider in critical condition after rear-ending vehicle in Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a moped rider is in critical condition after it crashed into a vehicle in Waimanalo on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near Huli Street. Officials said a 34-year-old man was traveling westbound, weaving in and out...
Woman held at gunpoint in Makakilo
A woman in Makakilo was held at gunpoint on Tuesday, August 23 around 3:30 a.m., Honolulu police reported.
KHON2
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
