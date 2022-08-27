ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

On-Duty Naugatuck Police Officer Struck by Stolen Vehicle Driven by Teen

Police dashcam video shows the moment police say a 15-year-old driving a stolen car from Avon struck an on-duty Naugatuck officer. “As a department, we are thankful, Officer Hailey Zarzuela's injuries were minor as the car video shows how quickly it unfolded,” said Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood.  A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck Police Cruiser Struck by Stolen Vehicle, Officer Hospitalized

A police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck and an officer is now hospitalized with injuries, officials said. Authorities said a police cruiser was struck in the area of Elm Street Tuesday afternoon. After hitting the cruiser, the driver continued into the downtown area and fled on foot.
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Suspected of Going Wrong Way on Merritt Parkway Arrested

State police arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway from Milford to Stratford Thursday morning and he is suspected of having been under the influence. State police received the initial 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong...
STRATFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Police: Man Abducted Ansonia Mother & Baby

ANSONIA — A 23-year-old man was charged with violating a protective order and second-degree breach of peace after allegedly forcing a woman and their baby into his car Saturday. The suspect, Joshua Lopez, is scheduled to appear in court in Derby on Monday (Aug. 29). A woman called police...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT

