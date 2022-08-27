Read full article on original website
Related
As communities grieve, questions remain about murder-suicide involving Avon Police Sgt.
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The grieving process continues for the close-knit community of East Granby in the wake of a murder-suicide involving two prominent public servants. The tragedy is also sparking questions about what the Avon Police knew about the Sergeant who pulled the trigger. FOX61 has reached out...
NBC Connecticut
On-Duty Naugatuck Police Officer Struck by Stolen Vehicle Driven by Teen
Police dashcam video shows the moment police say a 15-year-old driving a stolen car from Avon struck an on-duty Naugatuck officer. “As a department, we are thankful, Officer Hailey Zarzuela's injuries were minor as the car video shows how quickly it unfolded,” said Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister.
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ansonia PD: Woman, 6-month-old girl found safe following abduction
The Ansonia Police Department says a 22-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl have been found safe after being abducted by the girls' father Saturday.
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Drove Stolen Car That Crashed Into Naugatuck Police Cruiser: PD
A 15-year-old crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Naugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Elm Street and sent a police officer to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police said Wednesday that Naugatuck officers around 4:30 p.m....
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
NBC Connecticut
Naugatuck Police Cruiser Struck by Stolen Vehicle, Officer Hospitalized
A police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck and an officer is now hospitalized with injuries, officials said. Authorities said a police cruiser was struck in the area of Elm Street Tuesday afternoon. After hitting the cruiser, the driver continued into the downtown area and fled on foot.
Mother shares plea on International Overdose Awareness Day after her son dies from Fentanyl
CONNECTICUT, USA — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and this day hits close to home for many people. Those who had a dark past or lost a loved one to addiction shared their stories. One Southington mother who lost her son to a deadly drug five years ago...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Suspected of Going Wrong Way on Merritt Parkway Arrested
State police arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway from Milford to Stratford Thursday morning and he is suspected of having been under the influence. State police received the initial 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong...
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
New Haven Independent
Police: Man Abducted Ansonia Mother & Baby
ANSONIA — A 23-year-old man was charged with violating a protective order and second-degree breach of peace after allegedly forcing a woman and their baby into his car Saturday. The suspect, Joshua Lopez, is scheduled to appear in court in Derby on Monday (Aug. 29). A woman called police...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Waterbury PD arrest man who barricaded himself in his house, shot at others hours earlier
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say. The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were made. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was […]
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
Bristol Press
Bristol boy who went missing after not showing up to school has been found
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy reported missing on Monday after not showing up to school has been found. Police early Wednesday said the boy, 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, “has been located and is safe.” The Silver Alert for the teen was canceled. Police on Wednesday did not elaborate...
Comments / 6