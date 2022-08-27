Sacramento police to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday night. Here’s where it will be

The Sacramento Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint near the South Natomas Community Center on Saturday night, according to officials.

The checkpoint will be in the area of Truxel Road and Pebblestone Way between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the department.

Locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests , authorities stated in a news release. They said the main reason to do checkpoints is “not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Oshima Sushi Sports Bar and Applebee’s Grill + Bar are all near the area where police are setting up the checkpoint.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, according to police. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may affect a person’s ability to drive.

Medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal to consume but, the Police Department notes, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

First-time DUI penalties include an average of $13,500 in fines and a suspended license, according to police.

The department warned the public that “if you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. “