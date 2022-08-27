ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento police to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday night. Here’s where it will be

By Dominique Williams
 4 days ago

The Sacramento Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint near the South Natomas Community Center on Saturday night, according to officials.

The checkpoint will be in the area of Truxel Road and Pebblestone Way between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the department.

Locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests , authorities stated in a news release. They said the main reason to do checkpoints is “not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Oshima Sushi Sports Bar and Applebee’s Grill + Bar are all near the area where police are setting up the checkpoint.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, according to police. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may affect a person’s ability to drive.

Medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal to consume but, the Police Department notes, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

First-time DUI penalties include an average of $13,500 in fines and a suspended license, according to police.

The department warned the public that “if you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. “

Lisia Patterson Molloy-Esquviel
4d ago

Telling people who drink & drive where and when checkpoints are going to be set up to stop drunk drivers is Counterproductive! The whole point is to catch them before they kill someone or leave them paralyzed for the rest of their life!!! Why would you do that?

