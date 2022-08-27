ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons 28, Jaguars 12: Atlanta Running Into Season With Win

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
The Falcons finish the preseason on top.

The Atlanta Falcons are riding into the regular season with momentum following a 28-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday afternoon.

The game started off rough after starting quarterback Desmond Ridder threw an interception on the game's first play. That forced the Falcons defense to step up ... and step up they did.

After holding the Jaguars to a field goal on their first drive, the team did a good job maintaining the lead the offense helped build.

Ridder bounced back on his second possession, leading a 15-play, 75-yard drive that finished with a two-yard touchdown pass to fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier .

Towards the end of the second half, the Falcons tacked on another score after linebacker Quinton Bell blocked a punt and it was recovered on the 1-yard line by rookie linebacker DeAngelo Malone. The Falcons scored on the next play to take a 14-6 lead.

By halftime, the Falcons led 14-12 after stopping a two-point conversion at the end of the first half.

In the second half, it was all about the running game.

Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison, both of whom are competing alongside Allgeier for the primary backup running back job behind Cordarrelle Patterson, all found the end zone in today's game.

Huntley's 19 carries for 86 yards led the day, while Ollison put together some strong runs and finished with 30 yards rushing on nine carries.

The Falcons defense shut out the Jaguars in the second half and intercepted quarterback E.J. Perry twice .

The dominance showcased in the second half and strong plays on offense, defense and special teams have the Falcons ready to go when the regular season opens up in two weeks' time.

The Falcons open the season against the New Orleans Saints at home on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

