Phillip Rhodes
On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, Phillip F Rhodes, 81, of Tunnelton, left his earthly bonds, saddled his spirit horse and rode off into his final sunset. He was born on June 17, 1941, in Tunnelton, son of the late B.F. and Emma Jane “Mace” Rhodes. Phillip graduated from...
Christopher Cale
Christopher Eric Cale, 26, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Chris was born in Morgantown, on Sept. 13, 1995, a son of Chris and Tabitha Cale, of Kingwood and Lisa (Cozart) Cale, of Newburg. He was a 2014 graduate of Preston High School and worked with his dad...
James Winaught
James “Jim” Winaught, 81, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Caring services are being provided by Dering-Henson-Henson Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time.
Frederick Galloway
Frederick (Fred, Freddie, Pappy) Lee Galloway, 82, of Morgantown, passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. He was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Morgantown, son of Carlus Gordon and Frances (Pancoast) Galloway. Fred graduated from University High School in 1958. Following high school, he served in...
Mark Moyers
Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. The son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown. Mark was a 1984 graduate of Bruceton High School, played basketball and was a...
Carole Clinger
Carole Jean Breakiron Clinger, 76, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Carole was born on Dec. 15, 1945, the daughter of the last Wayne and Edith Breakiron. Carole loved to travel. She visited most countries in far east Asia when she lived...
William Riffle
William James “Bill” Riffle, 84, died on Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by family in his home in Morgantown. Bill is survived by his siblings, Edwin Riffle Jr. (Mary), Jack Riffle (Sandy) and Inez Riffle Stump; his sons, Jeff Riffle (Joyce) and Stacy Riffle (Kerry); his seven grandchildren, Ashley Ramsden (Josh), Madison Stout (Alex), Cheyenne Hill (Brandon), Amber Underwood (Tyler), Sierra Riffle (D’Andra Swiger), Hunter Riffle (Taylor Gribble) and Sakoya Ellison (Tyler); and his nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Blaine Riffle, Sr. and Leona Marie Dixon Riffle; one sister, Donna Riffle; and his wife of 50 years, Karen Lee “Rusty” Harrison Riffle.
William Hartman
William Frederick “Fred” Hartman, 55, of Maidsville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born March 22, 1967, in Morgantown, a son of the late Lonnie and Wanda Hunt Hartman. Fred worked most of his life, alongside his brother, at Hartman and Son’s...
