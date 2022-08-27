OAKLAND, Calif. -- The word "sum" translated directly into Cantonese Chinese means heart, and Bake Sum adds little touches of the heart into its menu of handcrafted pastries. "We take a lot of French techniques like laminated doughs and infuse our own nostalgic and favorite childhood flavors into these pastries," said Joyce Tang, the founder of Bake Sum.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO