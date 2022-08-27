ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinson County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs earn first volleyball win of season

NATCHEZ — After starting the season 0-6, Natchez took a match over Amite County Tuesday night. The Bulldogs won three sets to earn the win and head coach Jamal McCullen was pleased with the result. Until the match Tuesday night, Natchez had won just two of the 20 sets...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Park Place Christian forfeits game against Cathedral

NATCHEZ — Cathedral Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said the Park Place Christian Head Coach Jason Cook called him Monday with bad news: They will not play Cathedral in the Green Wave’s Military Appreciation Game Friday. The Crusaders are down to 12 men after starting the year with about...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs, Tigers meet in battle to stay undefeated

NATCHEZ — Coming off impressive shutout wins over rival schools last Friday night, the Jefferson County High School Tigers and the Natchez High School Bulldogs will each look to go to 2-0 on the season when they face each other Friday night. Kickoff between rival Jefferson County and Natchez...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
County
Wilkinson County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Natchez, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Football
Natchez, MS
Football
Natchez Democrat

Game On: Green Wave find opponent for Friday

NATCHEZ — Cathedral’s search for an opponent this Friday is complete. Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said they found the Louisiana Kings Home School out of Lafayette to play on Military Appreciation Night. The game will be at 7 p.m. Cathedral’s original opponent Park Place Christian forfeited the game...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyberia F. Riley Bell

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Rebels bounce back with impressive play against Colonels

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School bounced back from a 7-0 defeat to Brookhaven Academy on Monday with a 4-1 win over Copiah Academy Tuesday night. The Rebels could not finish the second half due to lighting but head coach Chris Hughes said he believes it was a district win.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: August 31, 2022

NATCHEZ — If you had enough of the rain it might be back this week in Natchez. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, there is a chance for precipitation Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are 30 percent likely after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
Natchez Democrat

GODMOTHER CITY: Natchez welcomes, christens American Symphony

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to its port as the godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charles Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Carolyn Tumminello Redhead

Carolyn Tumminello Redhead, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA. Carolyn was born February 14, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dominic and Frances Runyan Tumminello. Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Cleveland, Mississippi High School. She received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from...
CLEVELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Natchez Democrat

Velma L. Baroni

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Velma L. Baroni, 83, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Vidalia, LA who died July 25, 2022, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Don Tate officiating. Velma was a loving wife...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Abner Hicks

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Abner Hicks, 75, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel). Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Lighting strikes historic Mississippi church causes damage to organ, bell tower, other equipment

Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Alternating lane closures planned for Concordia Parish roads

VIDALIA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced planned alternating lane closures in Concordia Parish between Sept. 12 and March 31, 2023. Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 until Friday, March 31, 2023, the intersection of U.S. 84 East and Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of Louisiana Highway 131 will have alternating lane closures, LDOT states in a statement issued Friday.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy