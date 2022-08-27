Read full article on original website
Football Preview: Friday night action features fresh starts, undefeated tests, chance to snap streaks
NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave finally found an opponent for its Military Appreciation game Friday night at D’Evereaux Stadium. And it’s probably one in which most Green Wave fans were not expecting it to be. Head coach Chuck Darbonne said on Wednesday morning that...
Bulldogs earn first volleyball win of season
NATCHEZ — After starting the season 0-6, Natchez took a match over Amite County Tuesday night. The Bulldogs won three sets to earn the win and head coach Jamal McCullen was pleased with the result. Until the match Tuesday night, Natchez had won just two of the 20 sets...
Park Place Christian forfeits game against Cathedral
NATCHEZ — Cathedral Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said the Park Place Christian Head Coach Jason Cook called him Monday with bad news: They will not play Cathedral in the Green Wave’s Military Appreciation Game Friday. The Crusaders are down to 12 men after starting the year with about...
Bulldogs, Tigers meet in battle to stay undefeated
NATCHEZ — Coming off impressive shutout wins over rival schools last Friday night, the Jefferson County High School Tigers and the Natchez High School Bulldogs will each look to go to 2-0 on the season when they face each other Friday night. Kickoff between rival Jefferson County and Natchez...
Game On: Green Wave find opponent for Friday
NATCHEZ — Cathedral’s search for an opponent this Friday is complete. Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said they found the Louisiana Kings Home School out of Lafayette to play on Military Appreciation Night. The game will be at 7 p.m. Cathedral’s original opponent Park Place Christian forfeited the game...
Tyberia F. Riley Bell
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
Rebels bounce back with impressive play against Colonels
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School bounced back from a 7-0 defeat to Brookhaven Academy on Monday with a 4-1 win over Copiah Academy Tuesday night. The Rebels could not finish the second half due to lighting but head coach Chris Hughes said he believes it was a district win.
Weather Forecast: August 31, 2022
NATCHEZ — If you had enough of the rain it might be back this week in Natchez. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, there is a chance for precipitation Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are 30 percent likely after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a...
GODMOTHER CITY: Natchez welcomes, christens American Symphony
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to its port as the godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charles Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony.
Several commercial air carriers vying to bring service to Natchez-Adams County Airport
NATCHEZ — Natchez has more than Southern Airways vying to be a commercial air carrier in Natchez, thanks to grant funds acquired and others that may come Natchez’s way soon. In the three-and-a-half years that Richard Nelson has been its director, the Natchez-Adams County Airport has earned $10...
Carolyn Tumminello Redhead
Carolyn Tumminello Redhead, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA. Carolyn was born February 14, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dominic and Frances Runyan Tumminello. Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Cleveland, Mississippi High School. She received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from...
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
Velma L. Baroni
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Velma L. Baroni, 83, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Vidalia, LA who died July 25, 2022, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Don Tate officiating. Velma was a loving wife...
Abner Hicks
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Abner Hicks, 75, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel). Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction...
Lighting strikes historic Mississippi church causes damage to organ, bell tower, other equipment
Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
Former of owner Natchez hotels, historic home indicted in multi-state conspiracy to steal $6.4M
The former owner of The Briars and Hotel Vue is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan,...
Trove of stolen property recovered after raid at Garden District home; pair arrested in East Feliciana heist
BATON ROUGE - Police found several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10 a.m. outside the home on Camellia Avenue,...
Alternating lane closures planned for Concordia Parish roads
VIDALIA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced planned alternating lane closures in Concordia Parish between Sept. 12 and March 31, 2023. Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 until Friday, March 31, 2023, the intersection of U.S. 84 East and Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of Louisiana Highway 131 will have alternating lane closures, LDOT states in a statement issued Friday.
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
Mississippi man arrested, accused of strangling and killing well-known special education instructor
A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly strangling and killing his ex-girlfriend — a woman who had worked with special education students at a local high school and was beloved by students, parents and colleagues. Vidalia Police Department on Monday arrested 43-year-old Matt Lee Mason Jr., of Natchez,...
