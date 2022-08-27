ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

fbschedules.com

TV finalized for two UNLV home football games in 2022

Television coverage has been finalized for two UNLV Rebels home football games in 2022, the school announced on Tuesday. UNLV’s home football game on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the North Texas Mean Green will be televised by the new Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). Kickoff for the game is set for 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada education officials set to vote on designating third university in the state

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada System of Higher Education says it will hold a meeting in September to consider renaming Nevada State from College to University. Their quarterly meeting will happen on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. Nevada State, located in Henderson, is asking to be renamed to Nevada State University to “depict the four-year institution more accurately.”
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Summer temps step it up this week

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Sunny skies and still some lingering humidity for southern Nevada this morning, but we’re not looking for thunderstorms today – just more hot temperatures. In fact, a heat wave is on the way this week as we finish August and roll into September with highs well above normal through our […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo juggles job, campaign for governor

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “I sure hope the people of Clark County know how hard I’m working,” Las Vegas Metro Sheriff and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Joe Lombardo recently told the Current. But a review of data from LVMPD indicates Lombardo is showing up at the office roughly three times a week as he campaigns for the state’s top job.  […] The post Lombardo juggles job, campaign for governor appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Las Vegas and California Attorney Sam Heidari Adds $10K to Reward Money Offered by L.A.P.D for Information That Helps Solve Non-fatal Hit and Run

Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Abogados Con Experiencia in California has upped the $25k reward money offered by the L.A. police department by $10K more in an effort to find the person that violently ran over a man on a moped in Downtown L.A. on August 14th and is arrested and convicted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada

Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

After 6 years of leftist leadership, Laxalt is the silver lining Nevadans need

This opinion column was submitted by Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. For nearly six years, Nevadans have been disappointed by Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Since entering office, she’s consistently championed priorities of the far-left, not Nevada. She’s voted with Joe Biden 93% of the time and left a trail of destruction in her wake. But this November, voters have an escape route: Republican Adam Laxalt.  ...
NEVADA STATE
nevadasagebrush.com

The NSHE vaccine, mask mandate overturn is a step back for Nevada

Prior to the start of the spring 2022 semester, Nevada’s Legislative Commission overturned the emergency student vaccine mandate for educational institutions in the Nevada System of Higher Education. Two months later, Governor Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s mask mandate. Some Nevadans rejoice in the government’s decision to start taking...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to report of gunshots. The barricade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
NEVADA STATE

