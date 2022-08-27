ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Queens of the court': King's girls volleyball off to successful start, seeking state title in 2022

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
WEST PALM BEACH — A gritty victory over Our Lady of Lourdes Academy crowned King's girls volleyball champions to start the season last Tuesday.

In four sets (25-18, 21-25, 25-24, 25-20) King's proved that no matter the odds — be it a lack of film to scout competition or a new coach — the Lions' standard is the same, and it's nothing less than walking away this season as "queens of the court."

Here are three reasons why you should expect King's girls to make an appearance at state this fall.

King's crown jewels Kinney and Hoxsie return

In King's' top-seed 19-5 route to region semifinals last fall, outside hitter Kelly Kinney's 374 kills topped the Lions' roster and ranked No. 25 of all players in the state. Against Lourdes, Kinney looked on par to exceed her breakout freshman campaign, leading the Lions with 28 kills and 13 digs.

"We all want to win a championship and I think that seeing tonight on the court how much we want to win and how much we won't let up — like the scores were close every single time — and that just shows how much we crave a championship," Kinney said.

With every hit from Kinney, "Kelly! Kelly! Kelly" thundered from the crowd.

"It makes you want to go lights out," Kinney said of the cheers. "I just always want to get the ball and I always want to get set and when the fans cheer my name it makes me even more ready to hit."

When Kinney's name wasn't being chanted by the Lions' student section, it was Hoxsie's. Returning for the first appearance of what looks to be a dominant junior year, Hoxsie posted 11 kills, four service points and three digs against Lourdes.

Immediately following Kinney in top scorers for King's in 2021 was Hoxsie, who recorded 215 kills and a team-high 45.3 kill percentage. She also led the roster with 62 blocks, Kinney next with 47.

"I've been counting down the days since summer," Hoxsie said, happy to be back on the hardwood.

Yet, after a lock-in sleepover in the gym just before the season started, Hoxsie's real excitement lies in making memories with her team and building relationships with new Lions — one of the most important being with setter Sofia Aguilera.

Aguilera sets Lions up for success

The junior Aguilera replaces last year's keys to King's' success senior McKenna Kirvin and Brielle Taylor, who exited the Lions after competing as an eighth grader.

"She's an awesome athlete and she's great off the court," Kinney said of her new teammate.

A transfer from Lake Worth Christian, Aguilera makes Kinney "more confident" in herself and is someone she can rely on "all the time."

Aguilera said making friendships didn't come too easily when she first arrived at King's because of Lake Worth Christian's status as a rival school, but the Lions ultimately realized they could make it to state only if they did it as a family.

With a stat sheet- topping 468 assists, Aguilera led the Defenders to the trophy matchup of the Class 2A state championship, finishing the season with a 27-5 record.

In Tuesday's performance, tallying 43 assists, 10 digs and 10 service points, it was clear Aguilera ultimately adjusted into the Lions' system just fine.

"I'm having so much fun here. They're such a good group of girls. Everyone has such a good attitude and I love playing with them so much," Aguilera said. "Setting up for Kelly and Devereaux is amazing. They're some fantastic hitters so it's so fun to set them."

Skelton brings collegiate pedigree to court

"Our big goal this year is to make sure that we're trying to build our family and then build a strong family around the game, but the key about us building our family first is knowing how to support each other and build each other up," King's head coach Sam Skelton explained.

Although Skelton didn't have to reinvent the wheel when he inherited Christy Lee's team in May, what he is trying to establish is "how to take great athletes and make them champions."

Incoming from Class 4A state runner-up Calvary Christian, the seven-time County Coach of the Year winner has a bit of experience doing that — even more so at the collegiate level.

In two decades at Palm Beach State College, Skelton became one of the top five winningest coaches in the NJCAA.

"A lot of high schools, they have good athletes and they win because of good offensive players," Skelton said. "Our key push is the core of the young lady — teaching that strong young women make the right choices, not regret what they do."

"Every time they touch that ball, I want it to be their first best effort no matter how tired they are," Skelton continued. "I want them to take that same principle into life so we'll teach them how to be strong women in the game, but also when they go off the court to be strong women in whatever they do."

On King's' girls' to-do list this fall? A ring fitting.

"I think that winning a state championship for the first time is going to be amazing," Kinney said, knowing that the technical edge Skelton brings to the Lions' scheme will set them apart.

"I definitely think we can do that."

