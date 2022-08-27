Oklahoma man, 59, dies in rollover crash in Hansford County Friday

One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday evening in Hansford County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), at about 9:15 p.m., Warren Wilson, 59, of Goodwell, Oklahoma, was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck on SH 15, about seven miles west of Spearman.

The pickup was traveling westbound on SH 15 when Wilson failed to drive in a single lane, DPS said. The pickup traveled across the eastbound lane, then entered the south ditch, traveled through a barbed wire fence and rolled over. Wilson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. The pickup came to a rest upright, facing east in a field.

Wilson was pronounced dead by Hansford County Justice of the Peace Bob Davis.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, with dry pavement and clear weather. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.