Douglas County, OR

K9s in the Grapevines set for September 17 at Roseburg vineyard

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local law enforcement K9 teams are returning for an in-person event in Roseburg. The nonprofit Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs will host its seventh “K9s in the Grapevines” event at Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road in Roseburg, on Saturday, September 17 at 4 p.m.
Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County

GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford

Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
Cedar Creek fire up to 7,821 acres with 12% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials plan to hold a community meeting August 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park Community Building in Oakridge, for those who are unable to attend in person, the meeting will be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. The Cedar Creek Fire...
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
