Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
Government offices located in Douglas County will close in observance of Labor Day
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are reminding citizens that government offices located in Douglas County will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those offices include:. Douglas County Justice Building. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Douglas County Museum. Douglas County...
K9s in the Grapevines set for September 17 at Roseburg vineyard
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local law enforcement K9 teams are returning for an in-person event in Roseburg. The nonprofit Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs will host its seventh “K9s in the Grapevines” event at Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road in Roseburg, on Saturday, September 17 at 4 p.m.
Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County
GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
City of Roseburg government buildings will be closed in observance of Labor Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those buildings include:. These buildings will be closed to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday. Roseburg city parks, the Fir Grove...
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day
CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford
Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
ODOT advises drivers to plan alternate routes, Reedsport officials say
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation will be working at the intersection of Hwy 101 and S. 20th Street on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7. Business and residential access from Elm Avenue to Hwy 101 will be effected while the work is being completed. ODOT...
The Rum Creek Fire continues to grow in size; now up to 13,994 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass crossed a containment line on the east side of the fire Tuesday night, burning several hundred acres, according to fire officials. According to an update posted Wednesday morning, the Rum Creek Fire was at 13,994 acres in...
New Superintendent on what's ahead for Coos Bay School District
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District opens up a new school year with a new superintendent, and she has big plans to strengthen the district by listening closely to the community. In July, Charis McGaughy took the helm of Coos Bay School District, and she has her...
Cottage Grove to receive $5 million from American Rescue Plan to revitalize downtown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million grant funded by the American Rescue Plan to support revitalization of its downtown historic commercial district, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grant will revitalize five blocks of Main Street in Cottage Grove by installing new landscaping,...
Cedar Creek fire up to 7,821 acres with 12% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials plan to hold a community meeting August 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park Community Building in Oakridge, for those who are unable to attend in person, the meeting will be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. The Cedar Creek Fire...
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
