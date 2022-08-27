ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qu'Ran Gossett goes Double Secret Beast Mode in 5-touchdown performance

By Mike Swanson
 4 days ago

The Bishop Garcia Diego (California) back's 64-yard TD run against Capital Christian is as good as it gets

Marshawn Lynch perfected the 17-broken-tackle run.

And now Qu'Ran Gossett has upped the ante to 18.

The Bishop Garcia Diego running back sprinted, dragged and clawed his way into the end zone Friday night against Capital Christian during a 64-yard run for the ages:

Gossett led his Cardinals from Santa Barbara to a 61-20 rout of the Cougars from Sacramento, scoring five touchdowns.

In a game worthy of a running clock, Gossett's 64-yard symphony is what fans will remember most.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior, listed by 247 Sports as a two-star prospect who remains uncommitted for college, finished with 181 yards rushing on just nine carries.

