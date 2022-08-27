ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions place 5th, Lions come in 11th at Brownwood Invitational

The Brownwood High School cross country teams hosted the annual Brownwood Invitational Wednesday in and around Gordon Wood Stadium, where the Lady Lions placed fifth as a team and the Lions came in 11th place. Also competing from Brown County was Bangs, as the Lady Dragons finished 10th and the Dragons were 14th.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jean Willingham, 80, of Lake Brownwood

Jean Willingham, age 81, of Lake Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Graveside Services for Jean will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Ross Cemetery in Baird with Bill Slaymaker officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood

Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Hensley Clinic in Santa Anna Open Friday Mornings

Hensley Clinic—Santa Anna has added hours on Friday mornings… now Monday—Friday. "Nurse Laura will now be available to take calls, make appointments, and lab via LabEa$y. For a friendly and compassionate environment—feel the difference." Peggy Hensley, MSN, APRN, MPS Family Nurse Practitioner says, "TAKE CONTROL OF...
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre! A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night. Seats located downstairs will be taken out […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Fonda Stewart, 81

Fonda Stewart, age 81, of Gouldbusk, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
GOULDBUSK, TX
colemantoday.com

Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .,46

Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .age 46 of Santa Anna, Texas passed on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:22 am at his residence in Santa Anna,. Services to be planned and announced at a later date. Richard was born on November 21, 1975 in Coleman, Texas to Richard Gonzales Diaz, Sr....
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners

Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
SANTA ANNA, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday August 29th

This week looks cooler and rains developing thanks in part to a cold front swooping down tomorrow allowing disturbances to push through bringing showers in the forecast. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies, clouds late and a 30% chance of showers and a warm 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise clouds around and a low of 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Grass fire threatens homes in Early

The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
EARLY, TX
fox7austin.com

Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties

CENTRAL TEXAS - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Llano. The advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. A second Flood Advisory has also been issued for San Saba and Mason County, effective until 12:45...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood

Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Randall will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Hetzel officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Burn Ban LIFTED

Billy Bledsoe, the Coleman County Judge, has lifted the burn ban. The Commissioners will be meeting on September 12, 2022 and will discuss the status at that time. Continue to follow suggestions for taking care with fire, and to report your Control Burn call (325) 625-3506.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

