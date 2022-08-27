Read full article on original website
FULL EVENTS SCHEDULE: West Texas Fair and Rodeo 2022 coming to Abilene next week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual West Texas Fair and Rodeo is coming next week, set to take place at the Taylor County Expo Center September 8 through 17. The fair will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturdays. West Texas Fair and Rodeo Staff […]
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions place 5th, Lions come in 11th at Brownwood Invitational
The Brownwood High School cross country teams hosted the annual Brownwood Invitational Wednesday in and around Gordon Wood Stadium, where the Lady Lions placed fifth as a team and the Lions came in 11th place. Also competing from Brown County was Bangs, as the Lady Dragons finished 10th and the Dragons were 14th.
koxe.com
Jean Willingham, 80, of Lake Brownwood
Jean Willingham, age 81, of Lake Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Graveside Services for Jean will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Ross Cemetery in Baird with Bill Slaymaker officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Kick Up Your Heels: Live Music Coming to This Year’s West Texas Fair and Rodeo
I'll admit it, I'm getting excited because it's coming soon. Everyone that knows me knows I love the fall. It's my time of year. The weather finally beings to cool, and football cranks up with the holidays not too far behind. Another sign of fall on the way is the...
koxe.com
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood
Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
colemantoday.com
Hensley Clinic in Santa Anna Open Friday Mornings
Hensley Clinic—Santa Anna has added hours on Friday mornings… now Monday—Friday. "Nurse Laura will now be available to take calls, make appointments, and lab via LabEa$y. For a friendly and compassionate environment—feel the difference." Peggy Hensley, MSN, APRN, MPS Family Nurse Practitioner says, "TAKE CONTROL OF...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre! A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night. Seats located downstairs will be taken out […]
BREAKING: Luke Sweester found guilty in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of his brother-in-law, Abilene Realtor Tom Niblo. A jury returned the verdict against Luke Sweetser Tuesday afternoon, finding him guilty for 1st Degree Murder. The jurors will now listen to testimony in a sentencing hearing before deciding his punishment in this […]
colemantoday.com
Fonda Stewart, 81
Fonda Stewart, age 81, of Gouldbusk, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
colemantoday.com
Attention Coleman County 4-H Families - - The 2022-2023 NEW 4-H year has begun…..
4-H Online 2.0 Sign-Up is now in Progress. New and returning Coleman County 4-H members and adult leaders may now enroll and re-enroll in the 4-H Online 2.0 system for the 2022-2023 4-H year. For families that have NEW 4-H members that will be entering the Third Grade - BEGIN...
BREAKING: Mistrial could be declared due to hung jury in murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
***EDITOR’S NOTE: Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of Tom Niblo. Click here to read more.*** TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mistrial could be declared due to a hung jury in murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. The jury returned Wednesday afternoon after 12 hours of deliberation, saying they were at […]
colemantoday.com
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .,46
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .age 46 of Santa Anna, Texas passed on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:22 am at his residence in Santa Anna,. Services to be planned and announced at a later date. Richard was born on November 21, 1975 in Coleman, Texas to Richard Gonzales Diaz, Sr....
colemantoday.com
Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners
Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday August 29th
This week looks cooler and rains developing thanks in part to a cold front swooping down tomorrow allowing disturbances to push through bringing showers in the forecast. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies, clouds late and a 30% chance of showers and a warm 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise clouds around and a low of 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
brownwoodnews.com
Grass fire threatens homes in Early
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
fox7austin.com
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties
CENTRAL TEXAS - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Llano. The advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. A second Flood Advisory has also been issued for San Saba and Mason County, effective until 12:45...
koxe.com
Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood
Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Randall will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Hetzel officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
colemantoday.com
Burn Ban LIFTED
Billy Bledsoe, the Coleman County Judge, has lifted the burn ban. The Commissioners will be meeting on September 12, 2022 and will discuss the status at that time. Continue to follow suggestions for taking care with fire, and to report your Control Burn call (325) 625-3506.
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
