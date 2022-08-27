ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: Take ownership of your city

Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
KENOSHA, WI
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

So long, Common Grounds: Popular coffee shop serves its final latte

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. An iconic, lakefront coffee shop offered its farewell on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Just one day shy of its 22nd...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Sturtevant, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Kenosha, WI
Sports
City
Kenosha, WI
State
Illinois State
City
Racine, WI
County
Kenosha County, WI
Kenosha, WI
Lifestyle
kenosha.com

Jockey and UW-Parkside announce multi-year partnership

SOMERS — A multi-year partnership between two community staples was announced in style on Tuesday (Aug. 30) with the official unveiling of the Jockey Sports Performance Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Sports and Activities Center. The ribbon-cutting event — directed by Parkside Athletics with speeches from university leaders...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haircuts#Hairdo#The Kenosha News#Bradford High School#Schulte Elementary School#Cutz For Christ
CBS 58

Beloved Kenosha coffee shop closing its doors after 22 years

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for a Kenosha coffee shop, and that's leaving longtime customers with a bittersweet taste. Common Grounds is closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Aug. 31. We're along the lakefront in this neighborhood known as Harbor Side, historically a...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Paris fatal crash; Mount Pleasant woman dead

TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. - A 26-year-old Mount Pleasant woman is dead following a single vehicle crash in the Town of Paris on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31. The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say it happened on County Highway K just west of 152nd Avenue. Initial reports...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

The healing power of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Healthy Connections is published by Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. One may think that entering a tube-like chamber for any length of time would be unnerving. However, the profound happiness that results from healed wounds quickly overrules any trepidation. IT’S NOT SCI-FI, IT’S HOPE. At...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
milwaukeemag.com

Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?

First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Family fun at Thompson Strawberry Farm

BRISTOL, Wis. - Berries, sunflowers and family fun! Brian Kramp is at Thompson Strawberry Farm is Bristol, where they've been growing produce for over 100 years.
BRISTOL, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools honors first African American principal

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th and Meinecke.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Time is running out to schedule your new roof

Dick’s Roof Repair Service has been providing customers in Kenosha and Racine with top quality residential exterior home improvement services since 1957. Now is the time to schedule your home for a new roof with Dick’s Roof Repair. It’s no secret that roofs can be expensive to replace....
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy