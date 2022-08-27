Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Take ownership of your city
Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Calendar: Hello, September! Check out what’s cooking Labor Day weekend
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987.
communityjournal.net
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
kenosha.com
So long, Common Grounds: Popular coffee shop serves its final latte
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. An iconic, lakefront coffee shop offered its farewell on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Just one day shy of its 22nd...
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
kenosha.com
Jockey and UW-Parkside announce multi-year partnership
SOMERS — A multi-year partnership between two community staples was announced in style on Tuesday (Aug. 30) with the official unveiling of the Jockey Sports Performance Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Sports and Activities Center. The ribbon-cutting event — directed by Parkside Athletics with speeches from university leaders...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News
RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
CBS 58
Beloved Kenosha coffee shop closing its doors after 22 years
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for a Kenosha coffee shop, and that's leaving longtime customers with a bittersweet taste. Common Grounds is closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Aug. 31. We're along the lakefront in this neighborhood known as Harbor Side, historically a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Paris fatal crash; Mount Pleasant woman dead
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. - A 26-year-old Mount Pleasant woman is dead following a single vehicle crash in the Town of Paris on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31. The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say it happened on County Highway K just west of 152nd Avenue. Initial reports...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
kenosha.com
The healing power of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Healthy Connections is published by Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. One may think that entering a tube-like chamber for any length of time would be unnerving. However, the profound happiness that results from healed wounds quickly overrules any trepidation. IT’S NOT SCI-FI, IT’S HOPE. At...
CBS 58
Kenosha County officials: Motorcyclist dies following crash in village of Somers
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A motorcyclist died following a crash in Kenosha County Tuesday evening, Aug. 30. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, officials responded to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway H in the village of Somers around 6:45 p.m. Initial reports indicate...
milwaukeemag.com
Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?
First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Family fun at Thompson Strawberry Farm
BRISTOL, Wis. - Berries, sunflowers and family fun! Brian Kramp is at Thompson Strawberry Farm is Bristol, where they've been growing produce for over 100 years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools honors first African American principal
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th and Meinecke.
kenosha.com
Time is running out to schedule your new roof
Dick’s Roof Repair Service has been providing customers in Kenosha and Racine with top quality residential exterior home improvement services since 1957. Now is the time to schedule your home for a new roof with Dick’s Roof Repair. It’s no secret that roofs can be expensive to replace....
Criminals finding ways to override wheel locks, MPD shares how to stop them
Anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 are most vulnerable.
wlip.com
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
