Toms River, NJ

Shore Sports Network

7 QUESTIONS WITH ASBURY PARK FOOTBALL COACH LAMAR DAVENPORT

LAMAR DAVENPORT was a standout wide receiver and defensive back at Asbury Park from 2007-2009 and in those three seasons the Blue Bishops went 33-3 and won their Central Jersey Group 1 championships. They also claimed sectional titles in 2011 and 2016 but in the last five years have gone just 24-21 and last season was marred by an ugly off-the-field incident that cost first-year coach Nick Famularo his job.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Little League Team Places 7th In World

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League Intermediate All-Stars enjoyed a summer chock full of championships. There was a District title. There was a sectional crown. There was a state championship. There was a regional championship. And the team placed seventh in the world and fourth in the United States at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series Baseball Tournament in Livermore, Ca.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Jersey Shore High Schools Dominate Surf Competitions

It’s probably fair to say that many haven’t heard of the Manasquan High School vs. Ocean City High School surf-team rivalry. But the schools, which represent two of the Shore’s thriving surf communities, dominate state competitions. Ocean City has taken 12 titles and Manasquan eight titles, since they began competing against each other 20 years ago. No other school has managed to win even a single championship.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE CARS ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two cars burning which are parked nose to nose with each other in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mule Rule. No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE. About The Author. John Biscardi on September 1, 2022...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Mike Tyson To Visit Three N.J. Marijuana Dispensaries Over Labor Day Weekend

If you are heading to a New Jersey dispensary over Labor Day Weekend, be sure to keep your eyes out for Mike Tyson. The boxing legend who has his own cannabis line, TYSON 2.o, will be gracing locals at three dispensaries over the holiday weekend. TYSON 2.0’s mission is to provide innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable.
COMBAT SPORTS
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY

Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

LACEY: FALL CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY

First responders where on the scene of a fall from a ladder in the Forked River section of Lacey. A landing zone was established at the Department of Public works and the patient was flown to Jersey Shore.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting

Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore Sports Network

7 QUESTIONS FOR RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN COACH JEREMY SCHULTE

It’s not unusual for football coaches to swap assignments in the off-season. Maybe the running backs coach switches with the wide receivers coach. What is somewhat unusual is for the head coach and defensive coordinator to switch and when you consider that they are father and son well that can’t happen too often.
RUMSON, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

