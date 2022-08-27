Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 QUESTIONS WITH ASBURY PARK FOOTBALL COACH LAMAR DAVENPORT
LAMAR DAVENPORT was a standout wide receiver and defensive back at Asbury Park from 2007-2009 and in those three seasons the Blue Bishops went 33-3 and won their Central Jersey Group 1 championships. They also claimed sectional titles in 2011 and 2016 but in the last five years have gone just 24-21 and last season was marred by an ugly off-the-field incident that cost first-year coach Nick Famularo his job.
Toms River Little League Team Places 7th In World
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League Intermediate All-Stars enjoyed a summer chock full of championships. There was a District title. There was a sectional crown. There was a state championship. There was a regional championship. And the team placed seventh in the world and fourth in the United States at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series Baseball Tournament in Livermore, Ca.
Elite Sports Physical Therapy Week 1 Shore Conference Football Picks
The Shore Sports Network football staff of Kevin Williams, Bob Badders, and Ed Sarluca is back with its 2022 weekly picks in Shore Conference football action. Once again, the guys will be joined by Dr. Stephen Bade from Elite Sports Physical Therapy. For the 2022 season, we say goodbye to...
New Jersey Monthly
Jersey Shore High Schools Dominate Surf Competitions
It’s probably fair to say that many haven’t heard of the Manasquan High School vs. Ocean City High School surf-team rivalry. But the schools, which represent two of the Shore’s thriving surf communities, dominate state competitions. Ocean City has taken 12 titles and Manasquan eight titles, since they began competing against each other 20 years ago. No other school has managed to win even a single championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE CARS ON FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of two cars burning which are parked nose to nose with each other in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mule Rule. No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE. About The Author. John Biscardi on September 1, 2022...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Mike Tyson To Visit Three N.J. Marijuana Dispensaries Over Labor Day Weekend
If you are heading to a New Jersey dispensary over Labor Day Weekend, be sure to keep your eyes out for Mike Tyson. The boxing legend who has his own cannabis line, TYSON 2.o, will be gracing locals at three dispensaries over the holiday weekend. TYSON 2.0’s mission is to provide innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph) 9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY
Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: FALL CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY
First responders where on the scene of a fall from a ladder in the Forked River section of Lacey. A landing zone was established at the Department of Public works and the patient was flown to Jersey Shore.
Rodrick Casts Lone No Vote Against Latest Toms River Development Project
TOMS RIVER, NJ – More development is coming to Toms River and on Wednesday, Toms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Feedback Wanted For Proposed Ocean County Park
MANCHESTER – Township residents who have questions and concerns regarding a planned county park will have the chance to express themselves at an open public forum at the library. The Green Acres public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. September 8 at the Manchester branch of the Ocean...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting
Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
Is This the Biggest Sandwich in New Jersey, I Just Can’t Believe It
Recently, I had the "biggest" sandwich ever and it's right here in New Jersey. I wouldn't believe it, if I didn't see it, just amazing. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big where four people can share it or you can eat it yourself. Whichever you choose.
7 QUESTIONS FOR RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN COACH JEREMY SCHULTE
It’s not unusual for football coaches to swap assignments in the off-season. Maybe the running backs coach switches with the wide receivers coach. What is somewhat unusual is for the head coach and defensive coordinator to switch and when you consider that they are father and son well that can’t happen too often.
This Is A Fantastic Fishing Trip Right Here In Ocean County, NJ
I'll be the first to admit, I'm not the worlds biggest fisherman. I love seafood when I go to a restaurant, and if there's a sale on shrimp at the grocery store, I'll pick those up. But getting up at the crack of dawn to slather up in bug spray...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0