ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
whatsupnewp.com

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
MAINE STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Fire Departments in Massachusetts

Whenever there’s a fire, we can always count on the brave men of the fire department to be at the scene doing whatever they can to save lives and properties. These men of the fire department have been heroes in times of despair, which is why they are today’s focus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#U S Census Bureau#Linus Realestate#American#The U S Census Bureau#U S Log
NECN

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
vineyardgazette.com

Three Republicans, One Democrat Seeking D.A. Seat

A three-way race between attorneys Melissa Alden, John “Jack” Carey and Daniel Higgins is on in the Republican primary for Cape and Islands district attorney. One Democrat, Robert Galibois, is running unopposed for his party nomination in the primary on Sept. 6. The four candidates are vying for...
ELECTIONS
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday

Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 2-4)

Happy Labor Day Weekend! We present “Six Picks Events,” some fun ideas for what to do around the state this weekend. Friday: Head to Rejects Brewery in Middletown Friday night for the best comedy on Aquidneck Island. Held on the first Friday of every month, laugh it up this weekend with Dina Hashem, Max Antonucci, Nicole Auclair and Stevie Collins. And enjoy a freshly brewed craft beer while you’re at it! Click here for complete details.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy