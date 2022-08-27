Read full article on original website
See Enormous East Barrington Estate Named Massachusetts’ Largest Home
With six floors, 40 rooms, 36 fireplaces and 54,246 square feet of living space, Searles Castle in East Barrington is by far Massachusetts' largest home. Built back in 1885 as a "Berkshire Cottage" for an extremely wealthy railroad widow, the enormous estate has plenty of fancy features and scandalous secrets.
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
‘Fair Share for Massachusetts’ backs state ballot question one
A group called 'Fair Share for Massachusetts', which backs state ballot question one, brought attention to their cause today by standing on a crumbling bridge in Springfield -- hoping to get their point across
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor, DEM announce opening of 180-acre shellfishing area in Greenwich Bay to conditionally approved
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it is upgrading about 180 acres of shellfishing grounds in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick from prohibited to conditionally approved harvesting status starting at sunrise on Friday, Sept. 2. The opening represents a 10 percent increase...
whatsupnewp.com
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Fire Departments in Massachusetts
Whenever there’s a fire, we can always count on the brave men of the fire department to be at the scene doing whatever they can to save lives and properties. These men of the fire department have been heroes in times of despair, which is why they are today’s focus.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
whatsupnewp.com
RIPTA launches year-long free Transit Pilot Program beginning September 1 on the R-Line
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) today announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. This free fare pilot program, funded with $2.5 million in the state budget for the fiscal year that began...
country1025.com
10 of THE BEST Lobster Rolls in Massachusetts…. And Why They’re So Good
It’s tough to square down the very best anything because everybody has different perspectives and likes and dislikes. But one thing is for sure – these are 10 of the best lobster rolls in Massachusetts. If you’re looking to eat like a New England King or Queen, here’s 10 great options.
Candidate for Massachusetts attorney general drops out of race, endorses former rival
BOSTON — Democrat Quentin Palfrey has dropped out of the race for Massachusetts attorney general with just a week to go before the 2022 primary election. Palfrey will now endorse one of his former rivals, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell. She is a former Boston city councilor. “Tomorrow, Quentin Palfrey...
Massachusetts FBI Agents Seize 15 Kilos of Cocaine, Arrest Two
Two Mexican men have been arrested in Massachusetts near Springfield in an Aug. 29 drug bust in which FBI agents and other authorities seized 15 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $500,000. The FBI said in a release that 23-year-old Gerardo Madrigal Quintero of Culiacan and 30-year-old Joel Enrique Armenta...
vineyardgazette.com
Three Republicans, One Democrat Seeking D.A. Seat
A three-way race between attorneys Melissa Alden, John “Jack” Carey and Daniel Higgins is on in the Republican primary for Cape and Islands district attorney. One Democrat, Robert Galibois, is running unopposed for his party nomination in the primary on Sept. 6. The four candidates are vying for...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 2-4)
Happy Labor Day Weekend! We present “Six Picks Events,” some fun ideas for what to do around the state this weekend. Friday: Head to Rejects Brewery in Middletown Friday night for the best comedy on Aquidneck Island. Held on the first Friday of every month, laugh it up this weekend with Dina Hashem, Max Antonucci, Nicole Auclair and Stevie Collins. And enjoy a freshly brewed craft beer while you’re at it! Click here for complete details.
