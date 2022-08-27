ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

A look at the first day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is here!. At 6:45 a.m., the balloons were on the launch field. At 7:25 a.m., CapEd Kids Day got started at Ann Morrison Park and flew some of the kids in tethered balloon rides. Here's a look at the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Reminder: Ann Morrison Park to have limited parking during Spirit of Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicks off on Wednesday morning!. So grab your cup of coffee and head out to the park. But there is some important parking information you need to know. The park will be closed to vehicle traffic Wednesday through Sunday each morning (from 5-10 a.m.) and then from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.
BOISE, ID
Columbia Insight

One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
BOISE, ID
Post Register

An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

High temperatures continue throughout the weekend

BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — The month of August brought scorching temperatures to the valley, making it one of the warmest Augusts on record. Wednesdays high of 106 degrees broke a daily high record for Boise beating 2004's record of 102. According to the National Weather Service this is the...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa school district's combined lunch period worries parents

Nampa, ID — The Nampa School District is taking time out of lunch periods to support students. "One of the reasons we decided to combine lunches was so we could have more time for what we call a mentoring block," said Gregg Russell, Nampa School District Interim Superintendent. That's...
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise

Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.

