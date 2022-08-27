A man previously convicted of ripping off dementia patients was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing wine at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. Brian Stanley Pacific, 64, of Deerfield, went into the store at La Plaza Grande at about 3:30 p.m. Monday and used the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When he emerged from the restroom, he went to a cash register and grabbed a plastic bag. He was caught on surveillance putting two four-packs of Sutter Home wine into the bag. He left the store without paying for the merchandise. Police found him on a bench outside the store. His shorts were covered in urine.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO