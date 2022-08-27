Read full article on original website
LawAndOrder
4d ago
in a Soros controlled area these crimes are not even pursued. Good work LE. Vote trump red in every election as if your life depends on it
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card
A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
villages-news.com
Apparently intoxicated brothers arrested after alleged attack on pregnant woman
Two apparently intoxicated brothers were arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to an attack on a pregnant woman in Wildwood. The woman said that on Tuesday night her boyfriend, 31-year-old Hector Lopez-Hernandez, attacked her and threatened to kill her in front of their children at their home, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. Lopez-Hernandez was “attempting to grab knives that were in the kitchen.”
villages-news.com
Driver who hit bicyclist near Fenney jailed after caught back behind wheel
A woman who lost her driver’s license in 2020 after hitting a bicyclist near the Village of Fenney was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Constance Marie Perkins, 36, of Ocala, was driving a brown GMC Sierra pickup at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Warm Springs Avenue near Mulberry Street in Coleman when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had expired. During a traffic stop, Perkins presented the deputy with a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed Perkins’ driver’s license had been canceled indefinitely as of 2020.
villages-news.com
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police. Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.
villages-news.com
Man convicted of ripping off dementia patients jailed in wine heist at Publix
A man previously convicted of ripping off dementia patients was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing wine at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. Brian Stanley Pacific, 64, of Deerfield, went into the store at La Plaza Grande at about 3:30 p.m. Monday and used the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When he emerged from the restroom, he went to a cash register and grabbed a plastic bag. He was caught on surveillance putting two four-packs of Sutter Home wine into the bag. He left the store without paying for the merchandise. Police found him on a bench outside the store. His shorts were covered in urine.
villages-news.com
Villager who admitted to sipping champagne arrested after suspected of driving impaired
A Villager who admitted to sipping champagne was arrested after she was suspected of driving impaired. Elena Dhabuwala, 63, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 29, and Aug. 30
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 29. Shawn Scott Cohen, 41, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help identifying scratch-off lottery ticket theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) recently entered the Circle K convenience...
villages-news.com
Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection
A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.
villages-news.com
Two cars involved in crash on Morse Boulevard
Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Witnesses said a red Hyundai at 5:45 p.m. was northbound on Morse Boulevard when a copper-colored four-door sedan attempted a left turn into the Village of Hacienda West. After the cars collided, the red Hyundai was forced onto San Fernando Drive, which also serves as the exit for the Village of Hacienda West. It caused a disruption in the flow out of Hacienda West.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Stop signs removed from local neighborhood
8:50 a.m. — Intersection of Ormond Green Boulevard and Pineland Trail, Ormond Beach. Larceny. After receiving a call regarding a theft and vandalism, a police officer arrived at the scene to find a stop sign laying on the grass. He met up with two other law enforcement officers at a nearby lake, where two additional signs were found in nearby woods, one of which was also a stop sign.
villages-news.com
Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision
An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
villages-news.com
Nervous pair with drugs and cash nabbed at 7-Eleven in Wildwood
Two noticeably nervous men with drugs and cash were nabbed at the 7-Eleven in downtown Wildwood. Michael Garza, 33, of Wildwood, and Ian Sebastian Fuchs, 29, of Oxford were both passengers in a green car driven by an individual who did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The car was traveling at about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a traffic stop was initiated at the nearby 7-Eleven.
Florida Man, 20, Charged With Murder In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A 20-year-old man is behind bars for the death of a 26-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. Last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marquis Rosado, 20, after a Grand Jury indicted him for Murder in the First Degree, based upon his unlawful distribution
villages-news.com
Massachusetts man jailed after creating commotion at Margarita Republic
A Massachusetts man was jailed after creating a commotion at Margarita Republic in downtown Spanish Springs. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”
WESH
Man stabbed to death after argument at Marion County home, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday for a murder that occurred at a Citra home. Deputies were called to a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra for a report of an assault around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found the...
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
click orlando
Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee. [TRENDING:...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after failing to move over for FHP trooper
A Summerfield man was arrested after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the right shoulder of I-75 near Mile Marker 316 when a silver Toyota Tacoma failed to move over for the squad car, which had its lights activated and flashing.
