Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
LEBANON, MO
City
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Arrest 5 for D-U-I Saturday Night

Springfield Police participated in the statewide Saturation Patrol Saturday night. Police patrolled the city from 9 PM to 3 AM looking for drivers who may have been under the influence. Officers puled over 81 drivers. Out of those five were arrested for D-U-I and one person was arrested for an...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman dies after crash in Marionville

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville. The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release. Despite EMS response and […]
MARIONVILLE, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
933kwto.com

Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
KTTS

Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
KYTV

Motorcyclist dies in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Police have not released the victim’s name. Medical crews also transported someone in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Collier gets 74 for Bois D’Arc murder

If Riley Collier makes it out of prison, he will most likely be old enough to file for Social Security. The Republic man was sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison on five felony counts he was charged with in the case of the murder of Stanley Simon II, of Bois D’Arc.
BOIS D'ARC, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
ksgf.com

Deadly Motorcycle Crash North Of Branson

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a man from Arkansas is dead after a crash in Taney County. It happened Tuesday just before noon. Troopers say James Fryer, 34, from Omaha lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on Highway 248 south of Sycamore Church Road north of Branson.
BRANSON, MO

