KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive with history of drug trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive with a history of drug trafficking. Skyler Wesley Heard is charged in Greene County with possession of a controlled substance. Court records show he pleaded guilty twice to drug trafficking. Detectives say the 21-year-old is also a suspect in...
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
Lamar woman arrested in ‘unprovoked’ knife assault case
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The Barton County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges against 20-year-old Chloe Crowe. They filed the following charges:. First-Degre Assault with a bond of $100,000. First-Degree Vehicle Tampering with...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Arrest 5 for D-U-I Saturday Night
Springfield Police participated in the statewide Saturation Patrol Saturday night. Police patrolled the city from 9 PM to 3 AM looking for drivers who may have been under the influence. Officers puled over 81 drivers. Out of those five were arrested for D-U-I and one person was arrested for an...
Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Marionville
Marionville police release the name of a resident who died after a single-vehicle crash.
Aurora & Marionville police discover meth, heroine in hidden vehicle compartment
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora and Marionville Police Department today announced on Facebook its recent seizure of heroin, meth, and marijuana. Officials say that deputies located the drugs inside a hidden compartment of a vehicle. Officers noted in the media release that the driver of the vehicle was a...
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager faces charges for a pursuit in Springfield that ended in a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus. Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000.
Downtown Springfield shooting injures one person Sunday morning
Springfield Police responded to two calls about shots being fired over the weekend. in downtown Springfield. One person was hurt and no arrests have been made.
sgfcitizen.org
Hiring difficulties plague Greene County jail, 60 spots unfilled
Upbeat orchestral music — like you’d hear in the score of an action movie — plays as a pair of hands secures a Velcro strap on a piece of black protective gear. Another pair of hands puts a pair of silver handcuffs into a holder on a black belt.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers...
Woman dies after crash in Marionville
MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville. The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release. Despite EMS response and […]
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
933kwto.com
Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
KYTV
Motorcyclist dies in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Police have not released the victim’s name. Medical crews also transported someone in...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Collier gets 74 for Bois D’Arc murder
If Riley Collier makes it out of prison, he will most likely be old enough to file for Social Security. The Republic man was sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison on five felony counts he was charged with in the case of the murder of Stanley Simon II, of Bois D’Arc.
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
ksgf.com
Deadly Motorcycle Crash North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a man from Arkansas is dead after a crash in Taney County. It happened Tuesday just before noon. Troopers say James Fryer, 34, from Omaha lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on Highway 248 south of Sycamore Church Road north of Branson.
