Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized, three found dead at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
3 found dead, 1 person transported to hospital in Millard
Three people were found dead on Wednesday night at a home in Millard. One other person was transported to the hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured
GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify man shot dead by officer helping to serve protection order
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified a man killed in a police involved shooting in Omaha. Omaha Police said 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy was killed after he was shot by an Omaha Police officer Wednesday afternoon at Fairway Apartments. The officer was assisting a Douglas County process server with a protection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Omaha apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at an Omaha apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. According to Omaha Police Lt. Neil Bonacci, officers were called to help a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at Fairway Apartments, located near R Street and 101st Plaza.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln PD announce arrest in connection to homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Lincoln. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said during a news conference Thursday that 55-year-old William Wright was arrested in connection with the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. George's body was found near 3rd and P Streets...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lincoln police investigating stabbing death of man found in field
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of North 3rd and P Streets. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2:01 a.m., police were dispatched to an unresponsive male near North 3rd and P Streets. Emergency personnel arrived and found a 60-year-old male deceased in a field northwest of the intersection. The injuries appear to have been caused by a bladed weapon. Multiple interviews are being conducted with persons of interest and witnesses. Crime Scene Investigators continue to process the scene for evidence.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Grand Island over a month after escaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man found himself in custody Tuesday after calling the police on a missing Lincoln inmate. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a Grand Island home after a caller reported that his MacBook and cellphone had been stolen. Officers saw 20-year-old Torrien Harris running...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust
Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. There was a gathering Wednesday in the metro to remember lives lost. Nebraska marijuana fight. Updated: 10 hours ago. An update on the ongoing fight...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County authorities release identity of fatal fire victim
BEATRICE - A fire in a northern Gage County town killed a female occupant of the residence. Clatonia Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 10:33 PM Monday, on the corner of Jefferson St and N Oak St. The fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police believe a burglary suspect, who is now in custody, could be tied to more than $1 million in damages to commercial air conditioning units. 44-year-old Joe Claypool, is in custody in connection to two burglary cases. In one of the cases, he's accused of cutting...
News Channel Nebraska
Burglary suspect had eight-year-old in her care
HAMBURG - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Sidney, Iowa, woman fled a burglary scene Aug. 23 leaving behind an eight-year-old child that was in her care. A press release says Danielle Casey, 37, returned to the scene after deputies arrived. She is suspected of entering three buildings...
News Channel Nebraska
Apartments struck by gunfire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two apartments were damaged from reported gunshots on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Police said they found multiple 9mm casings in or near the intersection...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
WOWT
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
CLATONIA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found dead inside a home following a fire Monday. Mary Bauer, 63, was found dead inside the home after the fire broke out, Sheriff Millard Gustafson told News Channel Nebraska. Gustafson told News Channel Nebraska that...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
klkntv.com
Biker assaulted and robbed by three men on MoPac Trail, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker was assaulted and robbed by three men Tuesday morning while riding on the MoPac trail in east Lincoln, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was arriving at McAdams Park near 44th and Y Streets when three unknown men approached him. One...
KETV.com
Careless smoking blamed for west Omaha apartment fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.
Comments / 0