LINCOLN, Neb.-The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of North 3rd and P Streets. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2:01 a.m., police were dispatched to an unresponsive male near North 3rd and P Streets. Emergency personnel arrived and found a 60-year-old male deceased in a field northwest of the intersection. The injuries appear to have been caused by a bladed weapon. Multiple interviews are being conducted with persons of interest and witnesses. Crime Scene Investigators continue to process the scene for evidence.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO