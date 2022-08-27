Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek.

The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County.

Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman.

CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the CDMA was responsible for the portion from (U.S. Highway) 278 South to Busy Bee. Last year, the (Cullman Area) Chamber (of Commerce) took over the whole event and we are out there as volunteers. When we were involved in the 2nd Fridays, we donated to a different charity each event: animal shelter, Wounded Warriors, etc. We also participated in the Cullman Caring for Kids food drive and Angel Tree.”

CDMA members include Caples, Denise Key, Andrea Allison, Cliff Fountain and his daughter Shanna. The group had been discussing new event ideas when it landed on the bluegrass theme.

“Denise had been suggesting a bluegrass festival for a number of years and we all thought this was the perfect time,” said Caples. “That gave me a mission and I ran with it. We obviously started with a Cullman favorite: the Cotton Pickin’ Kids. We tried to get some other local talent but were unable to. I went to the Alabama Bluegrass Association and started listening to some of the groups listed. That led me to Barefoot Nellie. They sounded great! They are coming to us from Chattanooga, Tennessee. From there, we decided that we needed to have three bands. Then I found Cottonmouth Creek. They come from Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. We are excited to have all of these guys.”

In addition to live music, the festival will have plenty of food and craft vendors. The Cullman County Wranglers will display Jeeps. There will also be a cornhole tournament, rides and bouncy houses for the kids. German Axe Throwing Co. plans to bring its mechanical bull.

Sponsors include Freedom Insurance (stage sponsor), Denise Key CPA, A Touch of German, Cullman Quick Copy, White Willow, Mavens & Makers and Village Furniture.

Caples added, “This event is sponsored solely by merchants in Cullman, by the people, for the people.”

