ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRfGA_0hY5QqQs00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek.

The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County.

Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman.

CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the CDMA was responsible for the portion from (U.S. Highway) 278 South to Busy Bee. Last year, the (Cullman Area) Chamber (of Commerce) took over the whole event and we are out there as volunteers. When we were involved in the 2nd Fridays, we donated to a different charity each event: animal shelter, Wounded Warriors, etc. We also participated in the Cullman Caring for Kids food drive and Angel Tree.”

CDMA members include Caples, Denise Key, Andrea Allison, Cliff Fountain and his daughter Shanna. The group had been discussing new event ideas when it landed on the bluegrass theme.

“Denise had been suggesting a bluegrass festival for a number of years and we all thought this was the perfect time,” said Caples. “That gave me a mission and I ran with it. We obviously started with a Cullman favorite: the Cotton Pickin’ Kids. We tried to get some other local talent but were unable to. I went to the Alabama Bluegrass Association and started listening to some of the groups listed. That led me to Barefoot Nellie. They sounded great! They are coming to us from Chattanooga, Tennessee. From there, we decided that we needed to have three bands. Then I found Cottonmouth Creek. They come from Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. We are excited to have all of these guys.”

In addition to live music, the festival will have plenty of food and craft vendors. The Cullman County Wranglers will display Jeeps. There will also be a cornhole tournament, rides and bouncy houses for the kids. German Axe Throwing Co. plans to bring its mechanical bull.

Sponsors include Freedom Insurance (stage sponsor), Denise Key CPA, A Touch of German, Cullman Quick Copy, White Willow, Mavens & Makers and Village Furniture.

Caples added, “This event is sponsored solely by merchants in Cullman, by the people, for the people.”

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Palomino RV Resort to host Labor Day celebration Sept. 3

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s premier RV resort will host a Labor Day celebration this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. complete with food trucks, live music from The Overtones (4-6 p.m.) and, because it wouldn’t be a late-summer party without it, the Slippery Summit inflatable water feature. Admission is free for the festivities while the Slippery Summit’s tickets are $16.95 each and can be booked online.   Palomino RV Resort at Burrow-Hamilton Farm is an ADA-accessible facility with 50 sites complete with sewer hookups. Glamping, premium and buddy sites are available as well as both pull-through and back-in sites.  On-site amenities include...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
hbsdealer.com

SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama

Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Society
Cullman, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Government
County
Cullman County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cullman County, AL
Government
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Cornhole Club hosts benefit for Victim Services

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Cornhole Club hosted a benefit cornhole tournament Saturday to raise funds for Victim Services of Cullman, the local nonprofit that provides crisis prevention and recovery programs for families impacted by domestic violence and survivors of sexual assault. The club had 48 people registered to play. Many players were regulars in the competitive division, but there were a few newcomers who visited to play in the social division and raise money for the cause. The club does several benefit tournaments a year. It is currently booked until May of next year, as many are discovering the ease...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites begins construction along Main Ave. SW

CULLMAN, Ala. – The planned Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1835 Main Ave. SW in Cullman is now closer to reality. Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President Keith Varden welcomed guests to a symbolic “groundbreaking” ceremony Tuesday at Cullman City Hall, and ground clearing at the site has begun.   “Cobblestone Hotel & Suites is an exciting next step for Cullman,” Varden said. “It’s the first of its brand in Alabama and we’re super grateful (sic). It’s the first hotel in the downtown area. What this is going to do for us is tie in our industrial area but also the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multi-vehicle I-65 wreck leaves 1 dead

CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 northbound in Cullman County claimed the life of an Indiana woman Wednesday.   Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the victim as Ruth Bahr, 58, of Vincennes, Indiana.   The wreck happened at approximately 10:29 a.m. near mile marker 291.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Entertain#Linus Music#Bluegrass#Volunteers#Busy Bee#Cdma#Greens Beans#Cliff Fountain
cullmantribune.com

Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months. The 63-room hotel is the hospitality...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

A life of service: Cullman’s Betty Flack passes

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman lost a faithful servant on Saturday with the passing of Betty Camp Flack, 80, who served as president of the Cullman Senior Center. Ms. Betty was a frequent participant in events and activities at the Active Adult Center. She was a supporter of the VFW Post 2214 Auxiliary and a member of Lake Catoma Baptist Church.  Cullman Senior Center participant and Ms. Betty’s best friend, Dot Waters, shared, “Betty was not real outspoken, but when she spoke people listened.  This is what made her perfect for the job as president of the Cullman Senior Center.  She was...
CULLMAN, AL
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
The Cullman Tribune

26th annual Sweet Tater Festival Sept. 4-5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s signature agricultural Labor Day event, the Sweet Tater Festival, will welcome folks from near and far Labor Day weekend. The two-day event, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., will be held at Smith Lake Park. The Sweet Tater Festival Car Show will be the highlight Monday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The 26th annual event will feature food vendors, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors and all the sweet potatoes you can imagine. Attendance to the festival is $5 for a daily pass or admittance for both days. The guest of honor is, as always, Alabama’s state vegetable – the sweet potato. The root vegetable is a member of the morning glory family and a popular side dish on the holiday table in casseroles and pies. Sweet potato fries are a delectable treat as is a baked sweet potato with a smidge of butter, salt and pepper. Get more info at www.facebook.com/SweetTaterFestival. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s.  Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
SCOTTSBORO, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens

CULLMAN, Ala. – The newest restaurant to come to Cullman opened its doors Friday. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located at 1311 Second Ave. SW (U.S. Highway 31), Ste. F, in Cullman, across the street from Firehouse Subs. Tropical Smoothie offers made-to-order smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads. It aims to “spread sunshine and inspire better” with several healthy options, including vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-friendly choices. Tropical Smoothie Franchise Development Corporation was founded in 1997 in Destin, Florida, and the first franchised store opened in 1998 in Tallahassee. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now headquartered in Atlanta, with more than 960 locations nationwide. Dyne Hospitality Group,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy