For second straight day, truck strikes Glenridge Road bridge in Glenville; Resident marks strike with sign

GLENVILLE — Just a day after the Glenridge Road railroad bridge was struck yet again, yet another over-height vehicle struck the low bridge on Saturday.

Saturday morning’s strike involved a tractor trailer that had the top and sides ripped from it by the strike.

The truck was operated by Albany-based The Ideal Move, according to markings on its cab door.

When reached by text message Saturday, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik said he was out of town and did not have any information on the latest bridge strike. Further calls to the Glenville Police Department were not returned Saturday.

Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle confirmed by email Saturday that nobody was injured in Saturday’s strike, but a car was damaged after it hit debris.

Jeff Sheely, who lives nearby the bridge at 244 Alplaus Ave., responded to the latest strike by planting a sign reading “2 Hits, 2 Days!” on the roadside.

“I was a little irritated because nobody travels through here and then all of the sudden two days in a row we get the Northway,” said Sheely, who has lived on Alplaus Avenue for 23 years. “So, I put the sign up.”

The truck involved in Saturday’s strike was traveling eastbound, while Friday’s strike came from a truck traveling westbound.

On Friday, a Canadian man was ticketed after hitting the bridge and shearing off the top of the produce-carrying trailer that he was hauling. Paul Kooduthottiyil, 30, of Ontario, Canada, was ticketed with failing to obey a traffic control device and failing to adhere to the over-height limit — a town ordinance that could bring a $500 fine.

Bridge strikes have been a frequent program on Glenridge Road for years, leading to extended road closures to dislodge stuck vehicles and clean up debris.

State and local officials have cited safety concerns, and last year the state Department of Transportation unveiled a number of plans — both immediate and long-term — to reduce the number of strikes. Those include the installation of flashing beacons to supplement the 14 signs already in place to warn drivers of the low bridge.

More recently, the DOT paved a half-circle turnaround area on both sides of Glenridge Road that gives over-height vehicles room to turn around before striking the bridge, which has a clearance of 10 feet, 11 inches.

The DOT is also in the process of designing a detection system that would be tripped whenever an over-height vehicle passes, causing a pair of electronic message boards to display a warning that the vehicle is too tall to pass under a bridge and sending a message to DOT’s Transportation Management System.

That system is expected to be installed some time next year, and Saturday was the third time the bridge was struck since the turnaround areas were installed.

For locals like Sheely, the bridge strikes are an all-too-frequent nuisance in a usually calm area.

“There is a little traffic when people go to work and come home from work,” he said. “Other than that there is barely any traffic. Quiet.

“I know looking at the traffic that something happened. It’s usually the bridge hit.”

Gazette reporter Stan Hudy contributed to this report.

