ABC 15 News
Yarnell community coming together to advocate for crosswalk following deadly pedestrian crash
YARNELL, AZ — On Thursday, an Arizona community will be coming together to push for a crosswalk. This comes after a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Yarnell last Friday. Seventy-four-year-old Donna Gordon was leaving dinner with friends when she was...
theprescotttimes.com
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
prescottenews.com
Update on Fatal Yarnell Pedestrian Incident: YCSO Hosting Community Meeting
The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the end of his shift, when he heartbreakingly hit Donna Gordon as she was crossing the street after dinner with friends at Gilligan’s Pizza and Bar in Yarnell. Ms. Gordon passed away at the scene.
74 Year Old Donna Gordon Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In Yarnell (Yarnell, AZ)
Arizona authorities state that an investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed following being struck by a car. The vehicle was being driven by an off-duty Yavapai County sergeant.
knau.org
Yavapai County to hold community meeting after deputy fatally hit pedestrian
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community meeting tomorrow days after an off-duty deputy struck and killed a 74-year-old woman as she crossed the street Friday. Officials say YCSO Sgt. Dakota Brinkley was driving home in his work vehicle at the end of the shift when he...
theprescotttimes.com
URGENT NEWS PVPV SEEK HELP IN RUNAWAY TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Kaidan McHenry. He left his residence in Prescott Valley on August 25, 2022, around noon to an unknown location without knowledge or consent from his parent. He is described as a 17‐year‐old white male, 5’10”, 180lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange Nike shirt, gray shorts, and carrying an orange backpack.
AZFamily
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school
Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.
AZFamily
Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yavapai County Sheriff David Rohdes is hosting a community meeting on Thursday in the town of Yarnell as the investigation continues into what happened when an off-duty sergeant struck and killed a woman who was crossing Highway 89 and Post Road last week. Deputies on...
ABC 15 News
Off-duty YCSO sergeant involved in fatal pedestrian accident
YARNELL, AZ — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant Friday night. The YCSO says at about 7 p.m. Friday, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was struck and killed while crossing the street on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell.
knau.org
Some Prescott forest roads impassable following monsoon storms
Several roads through the Prescott National Forest are unpassable due to recent monsoon storms. Prescott National Forest officials said weather conditions caused extensive damage and washed-out multiple roadways, making them unsafe for low-clearance vehicles or completely impassable. A portion of Senator Highway was severely damaged, as was Forest Service Road...
theprescotttimes.com
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
prescottenews.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Vehicle Incident Involving YCSO Sergeant
Friday evening at approximately 7 pm, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
Pair of students face charges after a threat is made to Prescott school
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A pair of teens are facing charges after a threat was made to a school in Prescott. On Aug. 27, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a parent of a seventh grader at Prescott Valley Charter School. According to officials, the report alleges the son of the parent had a video of another 12-year-old student making threats to “shoot-up” the school.
knau.org
Pedestrian dies after being struck by off-duty YCSO sergeant
Yavapai County officials say an off-duty deputy struck and killed a pedestrian in Yarnell Friday night. The woman – identified as 74-year-old Donna Gordon – was crossing the street near Highway 89 and Post Road when she was hit by a car. The driver was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the way home from his shift.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Park Ave Closed for Utility Installation
Starting the first week of September, utility work will begin for underground utility installation for the LEGADO project in the Prescott Valley Town Center. During this time Park Avenue will be closed at Glassford Hill Road through the Town Center area. Earth Resources (ERC) will be working in the areas...
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Provides PFAS Results from Chino Valley Water Wells Testing
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two City potable water supply wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ test the additional City potable water supply wells located in Chino Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
