Yarnell, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway

Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Update on Fatal Yarnell Pedestrian Incident: YCSO Hosting Community Meeting

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the end of his shift, when he heartbreakingly hit Donna Gordon as she was crossing the street after dinner with friends at Gilligan’s Pizza and Bar in Yarnell. Ms. Gordon passed away at the scene.
YARNELL, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

URGENT NEWS PVPV SEEK HELP IN RUNAWAY TEEN

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Kaidan McHenry. He left his residence in Prescott Valley on August 25, 2022, around noon to an unknown location without knowledge or consent from his parent. He is described as a 17‐year‐old white male, 5’10”, 180lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange Nike shirt, gray shorts, and carrying an orange backpack.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Off-duty YCSO sergeant involved in fatal pedestrian accident

YARNELL, AZ — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant Friday night. The YCSO says at about 7 p.m. Friday, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was struck and killed while crossing the street on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Some Prescott forest roads impassable following monsoon storms

Several roads through the Prescott National Forest are unpassable due to recent monsoon storms. Prescott National Forest officials said weather conditions caused extensive damage and washed-out multiple roadways, making them unsafe for low-clearance vehicles or completely impassable. A portion of Senator Highway was severely damaged, as was Forest Service Road...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued

Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Vehicle Incident Involving YCSO Sergeant

Friday evening at approximately 7 pm, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
YARNELL, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Pair of students face charges after a threat is made to Prescott school

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A pair of teens are facing charges after a threat was made to a school in Prescott. On Aug. 27, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a parent of a seventh grader at Prescott Valley Charter School. According to officials, the report alleges the son of the parent had a video of another 12-year-old student making threats to “shoot-up” the school.
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Pedestrian dies after being struck by off-duty YCSO sergeant

Yavapai County officials say an off-duty deputy struck and killed a pedestrian in Yarnell Friday night. The woman – identified as 74-year-old Donna Gordon – was crossing the street near Highway 89 and Post Road when she was hit by a car. The driver was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the way home from his shift.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Park Ave Closed for Utility Installation

Starting the first week of September, utility work will begin for underground utility installation for the LEGADO project in the Prescott Valley Town Center. During this time Park Avenue will be closed at Glassford Hill Road through the Town Center area. Earth Resources (ERC) will be working in the areas...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Provides PFAS Results from Chino Valley Water Wells Testing

Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two City potable water supply wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ test the additional City potable water supply wells located in Chino Valley.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land

YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

