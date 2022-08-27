The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the end of his shift, when he heartbreakingly hit Donna Gordon as she was crossing the street after dinner with friends at Gilligan’s Pizza and Bar in Yarnell. Ms. Gordon passed away at the scene.

YARNELL, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO