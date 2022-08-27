Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
A new mural is taking shape in Jackson in preparation for Bright Walls finale
JACKSON, MI – A Montreal artist is busy in downtown Jackson painting a new mural in preparation for the final Bright Walls Festival. Michelle Hoogveld was chosen as this year’s preview artist for Bright Walls, the festival that decorates Jackson buildings with murals painted by local artists and those from throughout the nation and world. The four-day event is set for Sept. 8-11 this year.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
‘Nature was not kind to Jackson.’ Residents face days without power after storm
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Now entering the third evening without power at his house, life for Tom Perry isn’t getting easier. “(I’m) struggling to keep things cold and refrigerated,” Perry said. “I sleep halfway decent, but it’s getting a little too warm in the house.”
Power outage cancels classes for Columbia students on Tuesday, Aug. 30
BROOKLYN, MI -- Classes are canceled in the Columbia School District on Tuesday, Aug. 30, due to a power outage in one of the district’s buildings. Power is scheduled to to be restored Tuesday evening, and students should plan on attending school on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Superintendent Pam Campbell said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
78-year-old Brighton man killed in Livingston County crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A 78-year-old Brighton man was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Brighton Township. Rescue crews were called at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 31, to Grand River Avenue near Vicki Jean Lane for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to Michigan State Police. The...
Ypsilanti native making strides in Hollywood will have her directorial debut in Detroit
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti native who has been seeing success in Hollywood is returning to Michigan for her directorial debut. Maria Katre Osler, 36, born and raised in Ypsilanti, moved to Los Angeles in 2009 to pursue an acting career. Now, with a variety of acting and production credits to her name, Osler will see her first directed movie hit the silver screen at the Detroit Black Film Festival in September.
Ann Arbor home sustains major damage during late-night fire
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor home sustained significant damage early Thursday when a fire broke out in the attic. Fire crews were called at 1:32 a.m. Sept. 1, to a home in the 2900 block of Dexter Avenue ,west of Maple Street, for a report of a structure fire called in by a neighbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
2 Jackson parks, 1 cemetery getting help from volunteers this fall
JACKSON, MI -- Jackson residents looking to help local parks have three upcoming opportunities to do so this fall. People for the Parks and Trails, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving Jackson’s parks, has scheduled volunteer fall projects that go beyond the usual park clean-ups. Nixon and Lions parks...
This Ann Arbor speakeasy has The Last Word on imaginative cocktails
ANN ARBOR, MI -- It’s easy to find a cocktail to suit your mood when thumbing through the pages of the cocktail and whiskey menu inside Ann Arbor speakeasy The Last Word. What’s difficult is narrowing down which one to pick after studying the imaginative menu of creations, experiments, riffs on classics and the classics themselves.
Schools adapt, businesses close as Dexter still waits for the lights to come on
DEXTER, MI - Public buildings, businesses and schools in Dexter entered their third day of closures on Thursday, Sept. 1, as the area waited for power to be restored after powerful storms ripped through Michigan on Monday. Businesses taped paper signs reading “no power” to their front doors, a generator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Man suspected of stealing multiple snowmobiles, trailers arrested in Lenawee County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of committing a series of thefts in Monroe County including stealing multiple snowmobiles from a storage facility has been arrested in Lenawee County. After receiving a series of tips from the public, police were able to identify and locate the suspect at...
Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
Ann Arbor’s Chapin Street removed from list of streets to be resurfaced this year
ANN ARBOR, MI — Planned repairs to a bumpy street in front of Ann Arbor’s West Park are being put on hold as city officials now realize fixing it may be a bigger undertaking. Chapin Street, an extension of Third Street between Huron Street and Miller Avenue just...
WILX-TV
Jackson working to replace lead water lines
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is progressing on replacing all the lead water lines in the city. Starting Monday, crews will be working to replace the lines on East Michigan Avenue from Cooper to Horton Street. The city said 40 lead service lines would be replaced on...
Rampant power outages reported in Jackson County in storm aftermath
Storm damage Aug. 29, 2022 — Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Power outage cancels classes in Jackson County schools for second day on Wednesday, Aug. 31
JACKSON, MI -- Classes are canceled for a second day Wednesday in two Jackson County school districts and one district building due to continued power outages. All buildings in the Columbia School District and Jackson Preparatory & Early College are closed on Aug. 31. Bean Elementary School in the Western School District also is closed. Child care is open in Columbia.
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0