ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A new mural is taking shape in Jackson in preparation for Bright Walls finale

JACKSON, MI – A Montreal artist is busy in downtown Jackson painting a new mural in preparation for the final Bright Walls Festival. Michelle Hoogveld was chosen as this year’s preview artist for Bright Walls, the festival that decorates Jackson buildings with murals painted by local artists and those from throughout the nation and world. The four-day event is set for Sept. 8-11 this year.
JACKSON, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Jackson, MI
Government
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti native making strides in Hollywood will have her directorial debut in Detroit

YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti native who has been seeing success in Hollywood is returning to Michigan for her directorial debut. Maria Katre Osler, 36, born and raised in Ypsilanti, moved to Los Angeles in 2009 to pursue an acting career. Now, with a variety of acting and production credits to her name, Osler will see her first directed movie hit the silver screen at the Detroit Black Film Festival in September.
YPSILANTI, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#The Civil War
MLive

2 Jackson parks, 1 cemetery getting help from volunteers this fall

JACKSON, MI -- Jackson residents looking to help local parks have three upcoming opportunities to do so this fall. People for the Parks and Trails, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving Jackson’s parks, has scheduled volunteer fall projects that go beyond the usual park clean-ups. Nixon and Lions parks...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
1240 WJIM

Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers

Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
JACKSON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson working to replace lead water lines

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is progressing on replacing all the lead water lines in the city. Starting Monday, crews will be working to replace the lines on East Michigan Avenue from Cooper to Horton Street. The city said 40 lead service lines would be replaced on...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Power outage cancels classes in Jackson County schools for second day on Wednesday, Aug. 31

JACKSON, MI -- Classes are canceled for a second day Wednesday in two Jackson County school districts and one district building due to continued power outages. All buildings in the Columbia School District and Jackson Preparatory & Early College are closed on Aug. 31. Bean Elementary School in the Western School District also is closed. Child care is open in Columbia.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy