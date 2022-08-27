ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Panthers headed in right direction despite falling in opener

In her first year as a head volleyball coach at Milton, Katie Jimenez knew going into the season that there were going to be challenges. That includes last Tuesday’s opener against the Navarre Raiders, a team the Panthers beat twice last season but dealt with a different outcome this time, losing 15-25, 14-25, 15-25.
MILTON, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

City makes compelling argument against widening U.S. 90

Moving traffic through or around Milton isn’t a new concern. The city considered building a second bridge over the Blackwater River to connect Berryhill Street to U.S. Highway 90 and create a bypass at least 20 years ago. But now that the Florida Department of Transportation is moving ahead...
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested in connection with Bay Shore Avenue shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting at Central Plaza Tower earlier this week. Michael Eugene Thomas, 66, of Prichard, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault. His girlfriend, 64-year-old Sharon Ann McGadney of Mobile was also arrested for second-degree...
MOBILE, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Council dismisses Leek plan to soften utility rate hike

Milton plans to raise utility rates 9.1 percent in October to help offset inflation, but one councilor wants the city to soften the blow. Councilman Robert Leek said last week the council should cut spending to offset the reduction in revenue that would come from a smaller increase in utilities charges.
MILTON, FL

