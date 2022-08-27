Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Panthers headed in right direction despite falling in opener
In her first year as a head volleyball coach at Milton, Katie Jimenez knew going into the season that there were going to be challenges. That includes last Tuesday’s opener against the Navarre Raiders, a team the Panthers beat twice last season but dealt with a different outcome this time, losing 15-25, 14-25, 15-25.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
District lauds bus system’s success: Some parents remain concerned
Three weeks into the school year, Santa Rosa County’s new bus system is making the grade. School board member Linda Sanborn, a retired teacher, said her former colleagues at Milton High School were thrilled with the results.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk during robbery, faces automatic life sentence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday took 24 minutes to convict a man of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault stemming from a holdup of a convenience store in 2020. Reginald Thadeous Blevins, 38, of Mobile, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole because...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
City makes compelling argument against widening U.S. 90
Moving traffic through or around Milton isn’t a new concern. The city considered building a second bridge over the Blackwater River to connect Berryhill Street to U.S. Highway 90 and create a bypass at least 20 years ago. But now that the Florida Department of Transportation is moving ahead...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in connection with Bay Shore Avenue shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting at Central Plaza Tower earlier this week. Michael Eugene Thomas, 66, of Prichard, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault. His girlfriend, 64-year-old Sharon Ann McGadney of Mobile was also arrested for second-degree...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Council dismisses Leek plan to soften utility rate hike
Milton plans to raise utility rates 9.1 percent in October to help offset inflation, but one councilor wants the city to soften the blow. Councilman Robert Leek said last week the council should cut spending to offset the reduction in revenue that would come from a smaller increase in utilities charges.
