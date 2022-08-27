Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
In video, Afghan woman accuses Taliban official of rape
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan woman accused a senior Taliban official of forcing her into marriage and raping her repeatedly in a video that appeared on social media this week. In the video, the woman, who identified herself only by her first name Elaha, wept as she described being beaten and raped by former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti. She said she was speaking from an apartment in Kabul where the Taliban had confined her after she tried to escape the country, and she pleaded for rescue. “These may be my last words. He will kill me, but it is better to die once than to die every time,” she said in the video, which surfaced on Tuesday.
Putin Gives Utterly Miserable Advice to Kids on School Visit
President Vladimir Putin visited with schoolchildren in Kaliningrad on Thursday and delivered a speech encouraging them to abandon their dreams.The not-so-cheery message from the Russian leader was tucked in a lengthy monologue he gave at an event marking the Day of Knowledge, a holiday to kick off the school year.Over the course of more than an hour answering seemingly scripted questions from the schoolchildren, Putin, when asked about who his mentors were, appeared to become briefly sentimental as he recalled one of the most vital lessons he said he’d ever learned.Speaking fondly of an old KGB mentor, he told the...
UN chief urges China to 'take on board' Xinjiang recommendations
United Nations head Antonio Guterres urged China Thursday to follow the recommendations of a UN report that found credible allegations of torture and forced labor in Xinjiang province. Dujarric added that Guterres was "concerned" by what he had read in the report, which cited possible crimes against humanity.
Why Canadians should be concerned about intensifying violence in Congo
Escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) stems from deep economic, political and geopolitical conflict spanning almost three decades. At the height of what’s been called by experts “Africa’s World War” at the turn of the 21st century, the conflict pitted Congolese government forces supported by Angola, Namibia and Zimbabwe against several opposition armed groups backed by Rwanda and Uganda. Numbers were difficult to verify, ranging from 2.5 million to 5.4 million, but this period is often cited as the largest loss of life since the Second World War. There was also widespread rape and sexual violence, child...
Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation’s crude exports. Brent...
Oil prices slump again, hit by demand concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday, led lower by worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October due to expire on Wednesday, settled at $96.49, down $2.82 a barrel, or 2.8%. The more...
