Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
Work starts on $146M Louisiana women's prison
ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — Work has begun in Louisiana on a $146 million women’s prison to replace a prison that flooded six years ago, and a ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women. “I know that this new and improved facility...
Luke Metzger: Texas state parks are bursting at the seams: It’s time for a big expansion
A century ago, at the end of a day of travel, Texans would just find a spot along the road and set up camp. This tradition worked just fine until the advent of the automobile led more and more Texans to motor around, crowding up and dirtying roadsides. In 1923,...
California heat wave sparks fears of fires, power outages
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
High fire danger across Montana as heat sets in for weekend
GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of high wildfire danger across much of Montana on Thursday as temperatures were forecast to approach the triple digits with heavy winds in some areas. The start of September will bring heat at near record levels and it will linger through Labor Day...
Woman sentenced in WVa for scamming money from elderly
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Nevada woman has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than seven years in prison for scamming money from elderly residents. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas also was ordered to pay $336,000 Monday in federal court for her conviction in April on charges of money laundering and wire and mail fraud.
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Sorry, Hochul: Your bail-reform ‘fixes’ don’t cut it — so stop passing the buck. The mutual finger-pointing by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state judges over surging crime shows no sign of let-up. But don’t be confused: The buck stops clearly with her.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. August 25, 2022. You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?. Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?. That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Military identifies remains of WWII Army soldier from Ohio
RUTLAND, Ohio (AP) — The remains of a soldier from Ohio who was killed in World War II have now been positively identified, according to Defense Department officials. Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, of Rutland, was assigned to Company L, 232nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.
Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with 'soft launch'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps. The “soft launch” of sports betting in Kansas comes after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in May that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed with bipartisan support.
Grand jury indicts son in death of former Alaska lawmaker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the son of a former Alaska lawmaker on charges of murder, manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake. Tallon Westlake was arrested earlier this month. The indictment, released by the state Department...
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 27, 2022. Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, whether they’re aiming for post-secondary education or the workforce. If standardized test scores are the measure of success, Alabama’s effort is a dismal failure.
New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. “The goal here is build it and they will come,” Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after signing the...
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Mike Parson is talking to Sam Brownback’s ‘tax experiment’ architect. Beware, Missouri. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature, asking it to consider permanent income tax cuts that would cost the state about $700 million a year, or more.
Vermont settles abuse and neglect charges with care homes
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont attorney general’s office has reached a settlement with the operator of four residential care homes in the Rutland area over allegations it failed to properly train staff and adequately document and monitor the delivery of services. In its settlement with Our House...
California stalls scaled down bail reform after year's delay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things...
