Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kathy Griffin, 61, ‘Bursts Into Tears’ After FINALLY Being Seen By A Female Cancer Doctor: ‘She Listened To Me’
“Yeah, so I’m returning home from an appointment with a female oncologist,” she wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 700-thousand followers. “I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network.”
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Popculture
'Undercover Boss': Checkers CEO Immediately Shuts Down Restaurant in Resurfaced Clip
A 2012 episode of CBS' Undercover Boss featuring a Checkers restaurant is getting newfound attention on YouTube a decade later because it still resonates with so many working in the fast food industry. The episode featured then-Checkers and Rally's CEO Enrique "Rick" Silva shutting down the restaurant after learning how rude the location's general manager is to his employees.
Popculture
Luke Bell, Country Singer, Has Died After Being Reported Missing
Country music singer Luke Bell was found dead on Monday. He was 32. Bell was reported missing on Aug. 20 in Tucson, Arizona, and was found not far from where he disappeared, his close friend Matt Kinman told Saving Country Music. His cause of death is pending an autopsy. Bell...
Popculture
'80s and '90s Pop Singer Margaret Urlich Dead at 57
Margaret Ulrich, the New Zealand-born pop star behind the 1989 hit "Escaping," has died. She was 57. Ulrich died on Aug. 22 following a battle with cancer. She had a string of hits in New Zealand and Australia through the mid-1990s. Ulrich's family said she died at her home in...
Popculture
Missing Reality TV Star Anastasia Kochervey's Body Discovered in River
Russian reality television star Anastasia Kochervey was reportedly found dead in a St. Petersburg river several weeks after she was reported missing. She was 28. Her body was discovered on Aug. 13, but it was not until Wednesday that police said they believed it was Kochervey's and informed her family.
Popculture
Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died
Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
Popculture
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Praises Group as 'Best Act of the Series' But Fans Disagree
The America's Got Talent judges might have been blown away by AI musicians Metaphysic after their performance Tuesday, but viewers didn't necessarily agree with their glowing reviews. Chris Ume and Tom Graham of Metaphysic upped the ante from their jaw-dropping auditions while coming into the semi-finals, bringing out AI versions of Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, and Howie Mandel to sing their own rendition of "Nessun Dorma" on screen.
Popculture
Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)
It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Popculture
Peek Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Longtime $11M Home
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shiver's marriage ended over a decade ago, but it was not until last fall that they finally agreed to settle their divorce privately. For the last years of their marriage, they lived in a Los Angeles mansion that went up for sale with an $11 million price tag. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can get a look at the expansive estate, which sits on a country lane off of Sunset Boulevard.
Popculture
Nikki Bella and 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Get Married in Paris
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married. The WWE Hall of Famer and Total Bellas star announced on Instagram she and the Dancing with the Stars alum tied the knot in Paris. In the Instagram post, Bella shared two pictures, one of their wedding rings and another of the couple posing in front of the Eifel Tower.
Popculture
37-Year Radio Host Michael Bourne Dead at 75
Michael Bourne, the legendary radio DJ who spent 37 years hosting Singers Unlimited at Newark's WGBO, has died. Bourne passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21 after having retired earlier this year as a full-time host, his daughter told WGBO. Bourne's cause of death was not provided. He was 75. A...
Popculture
2 Longtime 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Exit Ahead of Season 31
Dancing With the Stars is undergoing some major changes as it looks ahead to a new season. Ahead of he hit dancing competition's Season 31 premiere, its first season streaming exclusively on Disney+, both Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess have exited Dancing With the Stars as professional dancers. In back-to-back announcements this week, the duo announced they are officially hanging up their dancing shoes.
Popculture
Kelsea Ballerini's Estranged Husband Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Divorce Filing
Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband Morgan Evans has broken his silence on her recent divorce filing, seeking to end their marriage. Radar reports that Evans took to Instagram to share a brief statement on his Stories thread, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."
Popculture
'The Vampire Diaries' Finds New Streaming Home Amid Netflix Exit
The Vampire Diaries is about to get a new streaming home! As the hit Nina Dobrev-starring The CW supernatural teen drama approaches its upcoming Netflix exit date, with a warning on its listing reading, "Last day to watch on Netflix: September 3," fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are set to call HBO Max home beginning in September.
Popculture
Netflix Plans Special Nostalgic Features to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Monday, Aug. 29 is the 25th anniversary of Netflix's incorporation as a company. Today it faces direct competition from some of the biggest and oldest brands in the entertainment industry, but it has its own history to celebrate – including its status as the first major streaming service. Netflix has marked the occasion with a retrospective video and a few other blasts from the past.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 29)
This week will be a massive one for Netflix. As August comes to a close and September begins, the streaming giant is freshening up its library with a new slate of content, and Netflix subscribers are about to get treated to a massive rollout of 58 new titles. Of the new additions this week, 23 are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
