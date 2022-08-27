Vote for The Charlotte Observer HS football offensive player of the week (09.02.22)

Meet the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school football offensive player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when the winner will be announced.

Note: poll standings will not always be available during the week.

Quick Links

For David. Ardrey Kell player dedicates season to fallen friend

New No. 1 in the Sweet 16, plus four new teams

Despite loss, Chambers coach thinks Cougars will be just fine

The Wrap: Friday’s NC scores, schedule

Providence Day handles Weddington with offensive onslaught

Catholic escapes Hickory Ridge with wild OT win

This Week’s Nominees

Luke Bailey, Providence: 23 carries for 366 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-13 win over South Mecklenburg. Bailey set a new school-record and turned in the 13th best single-season rushing performance in Mecklenburg County history. He broke Corey Darrington’s 17-year-old school record. Darrington ran for 330 yards in 2005.

Tanner Baxter, Mountain Island Charter: in a 30-17 win over Corvian Community, Baxter had three kickoffs for 158 yards and two punts for 108.

Mike Geter, Salisbury: in a 34-12 win over Green Level, Jeter completed 4-of-7 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 11 times for 95 yards and two more scores.

Lucas Graham, West Rowan: in a 35-34 win over Davie County, Graham completed 15-of-25 passes for a school-record 388 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target Evan Kennedy caught seven passes for a school-record 227 yards.

Sterling Greene, Olympic: Senior receiver scored 18 of his team’s 29 points in a 29-12 win over Rocky River. Greene had seven catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns and he had a 100-yard interception return for a score.

Brady Hibbard, Forest Hills: 6-2 junior completed 10-of-15 passes for 110 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-7 win over Red Springs.

Zach Lawrence, Butler: Sophomore QB completed 21-of-28 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-7 win at Richmond Senior.

Josh LeClair, Ardrey Kell: In a 40-3 win over Cuthbertson, LeClair was 15-of-22 passing for 190 yards and he ran six times for 79 yards.

Keegan Moose, Mount Pleasant: ran 22 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Carson. He also had three returns for 45 yards, three tackles and a pass deflection.

Jaylen Patterson, West Caldwell: threw for 514 yards, five touchdowns in against R-S Central. That is the 15th most single-game passing yards ever by a N.C. public school quarterback.

Jordan Shipp, Providence Day: junior receiver caught six passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-32 win over Weddington.

Logan Shoemaker, Alexander Central: ran 23 times for 156 yards and a touchdown in a 17-8 win over North Gaston.

How To Vote

Type “yes” into the voting box to show the poll. To vote again, refresh the page.

If you cannot see the box or poll on mobile, click here