NASCAR at Daytona live updates: Saturday race postponed

The NASCAR Cup Series ends its 2022 regular season at one of the most storied racetracks in the country.

Barring inclement weather — and looking through forecasts, weather will likely be a factor tonight — the race will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. Fifteen drivers are vying for two remaining playoff spots: For some, Daytona represents one last chance.

Can’t find the race on NBC? Here’s some important TV information if you’re in Baltimore, Harrisburg, Phoenix, Orlando/Daytona Beach, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 will have a few preemptions on NBC stations due to local coverage of NFL postseason.)

Live updates will be posted in the section below and will be published frequently during the race. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted after the race.

8:14 p.m.: According to NASCAR, the race has been postponed until Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. More details to come, as available.

7:54 p.m.: Still no update in regards to start time. Rain is still drizzling all around the track, which makes employing any Air Titans to dry the track unhelpful. Have any time on your hands? Some history: Daytona Beach is considered the “birthplace of NASCAR” for a lot of reasons. The most consequential of which was the construction of Daytona International Speedway — a permanent speedway facility, an unprecedented investment in the sport that helped set the course for NASCAR’s future. Read more about DIS’s origins on its website.

7:30 p.m.: Cars still in garages. No word yet from NASCAR on potential ETA.

7:09 p.m.: Per reporting from MotorSport.com writer Jim Utter: Golf will remain on NBC until 7:30 p.m., then NASCAR coverage will begin.

7:05 p.m.: There’s a light drizzle at the racetrack. No green-flag announcement yet. One thing to consider: The speedway is 2.5 miles long, which means there’s a lot of track to dry (and a long delay to endure) in the event that the race begins and is then interrupted by more storms.

6:18 p.m.: It’s worth noting that last night’s Xfinity race started a little over three hours after its 7:30 p.m. scheduled start time because of rain and lightning. The race concluded around 1:30 a.m. — with a Jeremy Clements victory in the race’s third overtime .

6:10 p.m.: Reports say rain is slackening at Daytona Beach at the moment, but the local radar projects showers until at least 7 p.m. and into the night. Radars suggest the skies will clear up a little after 10 p.m. Keep it here for weather updates throughout the race.

Who’s on the pole at Daytona?

Daytona Cup qualifying got washed out by rain, so that means the starting lineup was set by the rule book. Kyle Larson is in P1. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is in P2. It’ll be interesting to see how the two begin considering their physical finish at Watkins Glen .

When does the NASCAR race at Daytona start?

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Distance: 400 miles (160 laps)

400 miles (160 laps) Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 35, Stage 2 ends on Lap 95 and Stage 3 ends on Lap 160

Stage 1 ends on Lap 35, Stage 2 ends on Lap 95 and Stage 3 ends on Lap 160 Where: Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway When (updated): 10 a.m., Sunday

10 a.m., Sunday Watch (updated): CNBC, NBC Sports App, Peacock

CNBC, NBC Sports App, Peacock Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Purse: $8,312,719

Starting lineup: Coke Zero Sugar 400