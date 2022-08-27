ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NASCAR at Daytona live updates: Saturday race postponed

By Alex Zietlow
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

LIVE UPDATES FROM THIS EVENT HAVE CONCLUDED.

FOR COMPLETE DETAILS OF THE POSTPONEMENT, CLICK HERE.

FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM SUNDAY’S RACE, CLICK HERE.

The NASCAR Cup Series ends its 2022 regular season at one of the most storied racetracks in the country.

Barring inclement weather — and looking through forecasts, weather will likely be a factor tonight — the race will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. Fifteen drivers are vying for two remaining playoff spots: For some, Daytona represents one last chance.

Can’t find the race on NBC? Here’s some important TV information if you’re in Baltimore, Harrisburg, Phoenix, Orlando/Daytona Beach, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 will have a few preemptions on NBC stations due to local coverage of NFL postseason.)

Live updates will be posted in the section below and will be published frequently during the race. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted after the race.

Live updates: Daytona International Speedway

8:14 p.m.: According to NASCAR, the race has been postponed until Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. More details to come, as available.

7:54 p.m.: Still no update in regards to start time. Rain is still drizzling all around the track, which makes employing any Air Titans to dry the track unhelpful. Have any time on your hands? Some history: Daytona Beach is considered the “birthplace of NASCAR” for a lot of reasons. The most consequential of which was the construction of Daytona International Speedway — a permanent speedway facility, an unprecedented investment in the sport that helped set the course for NASCAR’s future. Read more about DIS’s origins on its website.

7:30 p.m.: Cars still in garages. No word yet from NASCAR on potential ETA.

7:09 p.m.: Per reporting from MotorSport.com writer Jim Utter: Golf will remain on NBC until 7:30 p.m., then NASCAR coverage will begin.

7:05 p.m.: There’s a light drizzle at the racetrack. No green-flag announcement yet. One thing to consider: The speedway is 2.5 miles long, which means there’s a lot of track to dry (and a long delay to endure) in the event that the race begins and is then interrupted by more storms.

6:18 p.m.: It’s worth noting that last night’s Xfinity race started a little over three hours after its 7:30 p.m. scheduled start time because of rain and lightning. The race concluded around 1:30 a.m. — with a Jeremy Clements victory in the race’s third overtime .

6:10 p.m.: Reports say rain is slackening at Daytona Beach at the moment, but the local radar projects showers until at least 7 p.m. and into the night. Radars suggest the skies will clear up a little after 10 p.m. Keep it here for weather updates throughout the race.

Who’s on the pole at Daytona?

Daytona Cup qualifying got washed out by rain, so that means the starting lineup was set by the rule book. Kyle Larson is in P1. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is in P2. It’ll be interesting to see how the two begin considering their physical finish at Watkins Glen .

When does the NASCAR race at Daytona start?

  • Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
  • Distance: 400 miles (160 laps)
  • Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 35, Stage 2 ends on Lap 95 and Stage 3 ends on Lap 160
  • Where: Daytona International Speedway
  • When (updated): 10 a.m., Sunday
  • Watch (updated): CNBC, NBC Sports App, Peacock
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR
  • Purse: $8,312,719

Starting lineup: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Order Driver Car No.
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Chase Elliott 9
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Daniel Suarez 99
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Tyler Reddick 8
7 Kevin Harvick 4
8 Chris Buescher 17
9 Michael McDowell 34
10 Alex Bowman 48
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Martin Truex Jr. 19
14 Austin Cindric 2
15 Cole Custer 41
16 Ryan Blaney 12
17 William Byron 24
18 Justin Haley 31
19 Denny Hamlin 11
20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Kyle Busch 18
23 Ty Gibbs 45
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 Ty Dillon 42
26 Chase Briscoe 14
27 Aric Almirola 10
28 Daniel Hemric 16
29 Harrison Burton 21
30 Bubba Wallace 23
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Cody Ware 51
34 David Ragan 15
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 BJ McLeod 78
37 Noah Gragson 62

