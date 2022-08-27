ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury.

Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left the game with an apparent knee injury. Reports indicated he hurt his right knee on the play.

It was later reported Roberson would not return to the game.

Roberson’s brief UConn debut ended with just one completion on two pass attempts for 10 yards and eight rushing yards on three carries with the one rushing touchdown.

The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, and whether or not that information will be made available remains to be seen. But unfortunately, this was not how anyone wanted to see the former Nittany Lions quarterback’s fresh start get underway.

Penn State-Purdue all-time series history

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
Former Notre Dame quarterback slams Brian Kelly

Four-star quarterback Phil Jurkovec signed with Notre Dame out of high school as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class. However, it never quite worked out for him with the Irish, and it sounds like he puts a lot of that blame on former head coach Brian Kelly.
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The Spun

College GameDay Host Reacts To Concerns About Lee Corso

During the 2022 debut of ESPN's College GameDay last weekend, viewers became concerned by the state of longtime host Lee Corso. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this has happened in recent years. Corso turned 87 this month, and his performances on GameDay have become increasingly labored since he suffered a stroke in 2009.
The Spun

Danny Kanell 'Terrified' For Major College Football Team's Future

Former Florida State star Danny Kanell is concerned about the future of his beloved program. Kanell explained his feelings during an appearance on WJOX 94.5 today. In short, the onetime NFL quarterback and ex-ESPN analyst sees the landscape of college football changing, and he's afraid of FSU being left behind.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 1: Penn State-Purdue best bets

The Big Ten’s college football party resumes Thursday night on FOX!. James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions (-3.5 at FOX Bet, O/U 52) roll into West Lafayette, Ind., to face the Purdue Boilermakers, a team that finished 9-4 last season after an enthralling victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
247Sports

Report: Big 12 making major move with TV deal, realignment

The Big 12 Conference's new commissioner, Brett Yormark, vowed to do everything he could to put the league in a stronger position as realignment rumbled again, and he seems to be doing just that. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big 12 have entered TV rights discussions with both Fox and ESPN well in advance of their scheduled negotiating window. This move could have a far-reaching effect, including on realignment.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

South Dakota State is ‘really proud’ of what former commit, Iowa LB Seth Benson has accomplished

Once upon a time, Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson was committed to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Like his parents before him, it looked like Benson’s future would take place in Brookings, S.D. Instead, Benson got an offer from Iowa, and it was simply too good of an opportunity to pass up. “I’m a big family man. That was the hardest thing. I wanted to be a loyal guy, too,” Benson said to Inside the Hawkeyes. “And I had committed to a school and a program (at South Dakota State). I was going to be five and a half hours from my...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

