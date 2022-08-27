Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury.

Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left the game with an apparent knee injury. Reports indicated he hurt his right knee on the play.

It was later reported Roberson would not return to the game.

Roberson’s brief UConn debut ended with just one completion on two pass attempts for 10 yards and eight rushing yards on three carries with the one rushing touchdown.

The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, and whether or not that information will be made available remains to be seen. But unfortunately, this was not how anyone wanted to see the former Nittany Lions quarterback’s fresh start get underway.

