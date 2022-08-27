Read full article on original website
Bob Said
3d ago
I emailed Mondale Robinson and told him he was a coward for destroying that monument! he responded by telling me I was blinded by my whiteness! he's the racist 🙄
Reply
8
Christopher Mcpeck
3d ago
why is it a threat for a statue that has history to be knocked down. this is history. but a drug dealers gun pointing man who rob a lady with a kid in her tummy gets a statue. and that to me is more racist then a statue of the south.
Reply(1)
9
Related
NC mayor speaks about racist letters spread just days after Confederate monument bulldozed
The letters, which encouraged readers to pray for white people and promoted a group called the Loyal White Knights, popped up days after Enfield's mayor bulldozed a Confederate monument.
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
DMV Select to open in Sussex County
At the August meeting of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors, County Treasurer Deste Cox announced that through the partnership between Sussex County and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), as of October 11, area residents will have access to selected DMV services through the Treasurer’s office. Cox explained...
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
cbs17
Wake County woman arrested in man’s murder from earlier this month, warrants show
WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants. The warrants obtained by CBS 17 show Hannah Robinson, 21, murdered Kirk Mayen, 24. The relationship between Mayen and Robinson is unknown. The warrants said the murder occurred Aug....
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
WRAL
Kenly votes 3-2 to end contract with town manager
Kenly, N.C. — Kenly is forcing out its town manager. Tuesday, Council members voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract. The decision comes about a month after Kenly's entire police force resigned over claims Jones created a difficult work environment. After meeting in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man committed when found with machete NC Taco Bell
Police say a man was involuntarily committed after he was found armed with a machete and experiencing a mental crisis in a Taco Bell restaurant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
WRAL
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
Comments / 17