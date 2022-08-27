ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down WSU’s 2022 schedule, game by game

This is the next installment in our series of stories previewing the 2022 Washington State Cougars football season. Other installments can be found here. You’re only guaranteed to get 12 of these a year so we might as well get excited about all of them. Here’s a look at where the Cougs fall in their opponent’s schedule.
Coming around on Jake Dickert

This is the next installment in our series of stories previewing the 2022 Washington State Cougars football season. Other installments can be found here. It’s been nine months since Jake Dickert was promoted from interim coach to the 20th head football coach in WSU history, so I figure enough time has passed that I can now unleash my scorching hot take on his hiring.
Five big questions for Washington State’s 2022 season

Washington State will kick off its 2022 season against Idaho this Saturday, and with a new season comes a lot of new questions. You have come to the right place to get those answered!. The Cougs will have a new quarterback under center, some new coaches, and a new offense....
