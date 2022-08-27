ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three firefighters injured, one critically, in east Wichita house fire

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Smoke and ash filled the sky in east Wichita on Saturday as EMS and first responders were on the scene of a house fire.

The house, located in the 500 block of Bleckley St., near Oliver and Kellogg Ave, caught fire around 5 p.m.

According to Lane Pearman, Battalion Chief with the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), the fire appeared to have started in the far rear of the house. When firefighters arrived, they were faced with very heavy and aggressive fire conditions.

“[The house was] almost completely engulfed in fire,” said WFD Lieutenant Colby Roberson. “We stretched an initial line and went inside to fight the fire and were subsequently driven out by the heat and high fire conditions.”

Video taken from the north side of Kellogg Ave. at 5:13 p.m. (KSN Video)

Pearman said that the fire was so aggressive that three members of the fire crew were burned while attempting to advance the hose line through the front door.

“We have three firefighters that were transported to the hospital with moderate burns,” said Roberson.

“Primarily second-degree burns over a small area to the face,” said Pearson.

While one firefighter was initially considered in critical condition, WFD said all three have been treated and released.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRkHR_0hY5MQxu00
    Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBlhe_0hY5MQxu00
    Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVkci_0hY5MQxu00
    Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department

According to WFD, the home was vacant at the time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but WFD suspects that strong winds did play a role in the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

