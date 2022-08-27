ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto Police arrest 3 protestors, shrub lit on fire

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUpX9_0hY5MFV900

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday the Modesto Police Department cleared protestors from the area of Orangeburg Avenue and Granger Avenue.

Police shared on social media at around 11:17 a.m. that there was an “unlawful assembly of demonstrators” along McHenry Avenue and asked the public to avoid the area as they cleared the crowd.

Former Stockton Unified Superintendent arrested for DUI

At around 3 p.m., police told FOX40 that four people were detained, three of whom were arrested for failing to disperse. However, the fourth person was released.

The police department also shared that a shrub was lit on fire near the demonstrators.

McHenry Avenue is back open as of 2:55 p.m. and demonstrators from both groups have dispersed according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
STOCKTON, CA
westsideconnect.com

Deputies shut down sideshow

More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. 
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injury Bicycle Accident on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto

Officials in Modesto reported a serious injury bicycle crash on the morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The cycling crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Yosemite Boulevard in the vicinity of Parry Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Serious Injury Bicycle Crash in Modesto. In a...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Suspected DUI driver in Galt hit-and-run of Angel Renteria arrested

GALT, Calif. — After a months-long investigation, the suspected driver in a Galt hit-and-run that hospitalized a teenager has been arrested. Police said Devin Calderon, 29 of Rancho Murieta, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run. The collision ultimately left Angel Renteria,...
GALT, CA
ABC10

Stagg High temporarily locked down after homeless man seen walking near campus

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stagg High School campus was temporarily locked down Tuesday afternoon after getting a report of a man near campus possibly with a weapon. Stockton Unified School District's Department of Public Safety said there was a homeless man walking along the north side of Rosemary Street near the school, but despite a search, police couldn't find him. Police were also not able to determine whether he actually had a weapon from school security video.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shrub#Ktxl#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash, Modesto Police says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A cyclist in Modesto was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning.  Modesto police said a driver was headed eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard, near Parry Avenue, just before 11 a.m. According to police, the cyclist entered the road from an unknown direction and was struck. The cyclist was […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

'We are killing one another' | Stockton's 39 homicides equal the total number for all of 2021

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has reached a grim milestone of 39 homicides, totaling the same number of homicides for all of 2021. The latest killing happened at a large apartment complex in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane near Tam O' Shanter Drive in North Stockton. Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a 21-year-old man found shot in a car. The car had at least one bullet hole through the driver's side window.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCRA.com

Driver hurt in suspected DUI crash into Modesto bank, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash into a Modesto bank early Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after midnight at the Chase Bank building at 2900 Standiford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a black Chevy truck that had crashed...
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Man found shot in car in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after being found shot in his car Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call at 6:41 a.m. about a shooting on East Hammer Lane. First responders found the man shot in his car...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing

PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say. 
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found shot and killed in his vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Video: Top headlines for Aug. 30) Officers responded around 6:41 a.m. to the 800 block of East Hammer Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy