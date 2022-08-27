Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Hutchinson follows son as Bristol Dragway champion
BRISTOL — This time, the father followed in the son’s footsteps. Felix Hutchinson kept the Super Pro championship of the DER Bracket Series in the family. Hutchinson, a Hampton racer, went enough rounds in his blue Chevy S-10 pickup at Bristol Dragway in Sunday’s season-ending race to clinch the 2022 championship. He follows his son, Josh Owens, who drove a blue dragster to the 2021 Super Pro title.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: D-B digs deep to defeat South Greene; Science Hill rallies to beat West Ridge
KINGSPORT — With Inari Phillips dominating at the net, Dobyns-Bennett outlasted defending TSSAA Class A champion South Greene 3-2 in Tuesday night’s volleyball action at John Sevier Middle School. Phillips notched a double-double of 12 kills and 10 blocks in the Lady Indians’ 18-25, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29, 15-9...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Volunteer drops Three Rivers rival Elizabethton; D-B sweeps Tennessee High
ELIZABETHTON — Veda Barton and Sydney Cloud made sure the Volunteer volleyball team returned home with a Three Rivers Conference win on Monday. Barton struck for 19 kills and supplied 17 digs, Cloud compiled 18 assists, nine digs and six aces and the Lady Falcons turned back host Elizabethton in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 decision.
Kingsport Times-News
More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee’s history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond. The regional distillery broke ground on its...
Kingsport Times-News
Neugebauer’s ETSU offense to be on display for first time
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is about to put his offense on display for the first time, and East Tennessee State’s new offensive coordinator expects the fans to like what they see. “Excitement,” Neugebauer said when asked to describe his offense. “They’re going to see some tempo, some...
Kingsport Times-News
Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing
Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Earnhardt looking to race at Bristol in 2023
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Tuesday to practice for his return to Late Model racing on Wednesday. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner would like to make a return to driving at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Sophomore Bogni seals D-B's mercy-rule win over Crockett
KINGSPORT — It was a ride that Aly Bogni didn’t expect but sure enjoyed. The Dobyns-Bennett sophomore was hoisted onto her teammates’ shoulders after scoring the game-clinching goal in a 9-0 District 1-AAA victory over David Crockett on Monday night at Indian Highland Park.
Kingsport Times-News
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
KINGSPORT — Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed: a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport pumping up its bike game with new track
KINGSPORT — A new bicycle pump track could start being built by spring next year, a city official said. “You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
Kingsport Times-News
Course maestro: Cheek excels in golf, orchestra and classroom
JOHNSON CITY — In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra. “It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
Kingsport Times-News
Cindy Walker Gober
ELIZABETHTON - Cindy Walker Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport
Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
Kingsport Times-News
New Vision Youth of Kingsport attends Tennessee Teen Institute
MARTIN, Tenn. — Some kids have already finished telling their friends what they learned over the summer. The New Vision Youth kids hope what they learned will last over the next year and beyond.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
Kingsport Times-News
Battle of Blountville highlights September's history happenings
There are plenty of history happenings in September for you to choose from, with the headliners being the Battle of Blountville and the Overmountain Muster at Fort Watauga.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City's Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their music has made the group one of the area’s premier attractions.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton's Ride Into Fall bike rides set for Thursdays in September
ELIZABETHTON — With the approach of fall, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its free Ride Into Fall, a series of community bike rides each Thursday evening in September. The bicycle riders will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island parking area, just across...
