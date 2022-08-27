ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Middletown takes No. 1 in 3A football

  Last year the DIAA re-classified football into three groups of schools with Class 3A containing the 11 largest programs from the previous Division I. All 11 qualified for the state tournament as Middletown captured its first title since 2012 with a 28-22 win over Smyrna.  Many feel those two will meet again in this season’s championship game, but there ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NJ.com

Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open

With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

2022 Delaware High School Football season begins tonight

The first kickoffs of the 2022 Delaware High School Football season take place this evening throughout Delaware. The opening game will mark the beginning of Hodgson Head Coach Frank Moffett's 20th and final year guiding the Silver Eagles, as they face his alma mater Caesar Rodney at 4 p.m. Hodgson...
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
FOOTBALL
Delaware Sports
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

MELON 1 & SUSSEX DIESEL ‘BLAST AT THE BEACH’ RESULTS SUMMARY – GEORGETOWN SPEEDWAY AUGUST 31, 2022

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco Hurlock Auto & Speed Supply South Region Round No. 6 Modified Feature Finish (35 laps): MATT SHEPPARD, Mike Gular, Mike Mahaney, Ryan Watt, Stewart Friesen, Matt Stangle, Jeff Strunk, Ryan Godown, Joseph Watson, Jordan Watson, Mike Trautschold, Jimmy Horton, Brandon Grosso, Ryan Riddle, Danny Bouc, John Willman, Alex Yankowski, Billy Pauch Jr., Austin Hubbard, Norman Short Jr., Tom Solderich, H.J. Bunting, Carson Wright, Kevin Sockriter, Ryan Krachun.
GEORGETOWN, DE
NJ.com

N.J. guy who will call Super Bowl: ‘It’s kind of bonkers’

That Kevin Burkhardt grew up in North Jersey as a Philadelphia Eagles fan is long shot enough. You might not be able to find another Philly fan in Bloomfield. But that’s nothing: The Jersey guy — who started calling minor league baseball games for the New Jersey Jackals and once quit the business to sell cars in — will call Super Bowl LVII in February.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Comcast Xfinity still won’t carry MSG Network during 2022-23 NHL season: How Devils, Rangers, Islanders fans in N.J. can watch their favorite team

The MSG and Comcast Xfinity saga continues. An MSG Network representative told NJ Advance Media Thursday that Comcast Xfinity will still not carry MSG in the upcoming NHL and NBA seasons. Comcast dropped MSG Networks –– which carries Devils, Rangers, Knicks, Red Bulls and Islanders games –– when its carriage agreement expired last October.
ELMONT, NY
NJ.com

DraftKings Kansas promo code: Get $1,250 in bonuses and launch day info

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Kansas is live for betting in Kansas. Legal sports betting launched in Kansas on Sept. 1 and DraftKings Sportsbook is one of...
KANSAS STATE
Cape Gazette

DSU marching band to play at Rehoboth bandstand Sept. 4

The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual DSU Approaching Storm Marching Band concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The band performance will run about 60-90 minutes. The chapter invites all DSC/DSU graduates, alumni, family, friends, and former...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Tech welcomes new faculty members

In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, Sussex Tech hosted a new staff orientation for both new faculty members and current faculty who moved into new roles. Faculty met the school administration team, toured the property, participated in team-building experiences, and engaged in discussions about the school and education. Sussex...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Christian Schools kicks off 2022-23 academic year

Students at Delmarva Christian Schools are back to classes at the Georgetown and Milton campuses. After a year of growth and increased interest, the school system welcomes back nearly 600 students for the 2022-23 school year. At the high school, the first day was dedicated to new students who spent...
GEORGETOWN, DE
