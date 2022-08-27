Read full article on original website
Hutch Post
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an August 2020 homicide at Baby Dolls Club in Wichita remains at large. Autumn Shanequa Metcalf, a 31-year-old woman last known to live in Wichita or the Wichita area, is wanted for first-degree murder. Officers were...
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
Teens speed from police, crash in northeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department said a car that refused to stop for police crashed at K-96 and Oliver Tuesday night.
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to […]
Police arrest suspect in weekend killing at Kan. home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have a suspect in custody. According to Sedgwick County booking records, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Demarc Maurice Burgess late Monday in the 200 Block of North Baltimore in connection with the alleged crime. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police...
Another student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after another gun was found at a school in the district on Tuesday. Police took a student into custody at Wichita Heights High school, 5301 North Hillside, according to communication to parents from the principal Eric Filippi. "Today we...
Wichita man charged in death of son
A Wichita man has been arrested in the death of young son. Devin Saucedo, 28, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended or canceled license.
Hooper proud of department in Allen investigation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said that when the arrest was made of a former officer on sex crime charges earlier this month, that was hard on him and on his department. "We are guardians of this profession in law enforcement," Hooper said. "Every law enforcement...
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
