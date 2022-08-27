Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
Gabriel Davis 'not a distant No. 2" in Bills offense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is seen by quarterback Josh Allen "as a great complement — not a distant number two — to Stefon Diggs," according to Peter King of NBC Sports. What It Means:. King says he was assured at Bills' camp that Davis' four-touchdown performance...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
numberfire.com
Tyler O'Neill in center field for St. Louis on Monday evening
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is batting fifth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. O'Neill will man center field after Dylan Carlson was given a breather on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Chase Anderson, our models project O'Neill to score 14.1 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brian Serven will catch for Ryan Feltner and hit ninth. Serven has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gomes will catch for right-hander Luke Farrell on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Blue Jays. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.3...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Miguel Rojas (wrist) scratched on Wednesday, Jon Berti to start
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas (wrist) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas has been scratched due to wrist discomfort and will be replaced in the lineup by Jon Berti. Berti will start at third base and bat second versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Allen will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. Jack Suwinski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Victor Robles sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Robles will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Palacios starting in center field. Palacios will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Palacios for 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega batting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ortega will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Mitch White and Toronto. Nelson Velazquez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ortega for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera batting third for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivera will start at third base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jace Peterson sitting for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9...
Comments / 0