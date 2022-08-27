Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Gabriel Davis 'not a distant No. 2" in Bills offense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is seen by quarterback Josh Allen "as a great complement — not a distant number two — to Stefon Diggs," according to Peter King of NBC Sports. What It Means:. King says he was assured at Bills' camp that Davis' four-touchdown performance...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gomes will catch for right-hander Luke Farrell on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Blue Jays. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.3...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Allen will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. Jack Suwinski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker sitting for Seattle on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Winker will move to the bench on Wednesday with Sam Haggerty starting in left field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jace Peterson sitting for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tellez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett batting fifth for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will catch for left-hander Bailey Falter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 15.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Smith will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 9.4...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers batting sixth for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Myers will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Alex Wood. Jurickson Profar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Myers for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
