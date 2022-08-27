Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Honda Needs to Build an Accord Type R
Honda just launched the official details on the new generation Civic Type R, but why not think what other models could get the same Type R treatment? For example, in 2023, Honda is supposed to launch a new generation Accord, and what if, the new model is offered in Type R form? The guys over Youtube channel AutoYa imagined how a possible Accord Type R could look. In all honesty, the result makes us want to see the car on the road!
thecheyennepost.com
Test Drive: BMW Offers Stiff Competition With High-Powered M8 Coupe
BMW M8 Competition has mind-blowing performance and refinement. The saying goes that having competition is a good thing. And this week’s tester certainly can justify that. The 2022 BMW M8 Competition is a new offering for this model year from the German manufacturer. For the 2022 model year, BMW...
Driven: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is Sharp, Sophisticated, And Fast
When Volkswagen introduced the Golf GTI in the 1980s, it created the blueprint for the modern hot hatch. In 2004 (2002 in Europe), Volkswagen played fast and loose with the rulebook and created the Volkswagen Golf R32. Out came the four-cylinder engine, and in went a VR6 from Audi; front-wheel drive was changed for an on-demand all-wheel-drive system, and in went a dual-clutch gearbox for the German market.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Top Speed
Ariel’s First Enclosed Sports Car Looks Like A Jet-Powered Batmobile
It isn’t every day that a company does something unique and uncommon in the automotive industry. Often, manufacturers only change slight parts, such as new engine upgrades, different exhaust, and so on, which are common changes that manufacturers make. Obviously, when a new model is developed there are changes to be expected. For example, if a company develops a coupe version of a convertible it is considered to be a major change. However, when a company does something to completely change its lineup’s design language, there is a much larger change for the company in place.
How Does the New 2023 Lexus RX Actually Change Your Driving Experience?
Does the new 2023 Lexus RX offer you enough to make driving more enjoyable? Find out what this new luxury SUV brings. The post How Does the New 2023 Lexus RX Actually Change Your Driving Experience? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Top Speed Test Is A Real Eye Opener
Harley-Davidson took the ADV market by storm when it debuted its first-ever adventure bike, the Pan America 1250. It was an instant hit throughout the world, and we too fell in love with it when we rode it. A lot of the credit for this goes to the bike’s Revolution Max 1250T engine which is also the reason the Pan America is the most powerful Harley at the moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 New Compact SUVs to Skip and 1 to Seek out
Consumer Reports has new compact SUVs like the 2022 GMC Terrain, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and the Lexus NX. The Subaru Forester was a better choice. The post 3 New Compact SUVs to Skip and 1 to Seek out appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Mazda3 Gains Horsepower and a Higher Price Tag
The 2023 model year brings improved Mazda3 horsepower and fuel economy in its naturally aspirated engine. In addition, the wide range of Mazda3 prices and models makes it easy to find the one that fits you best. The post The 2023 Mazda3 Gains Horsepower and a Higher Price Tag appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Inspired By The Lamborghini Huracan STO Incoming!
Ducati has teased its first motorcycle for 2023. Though a subtle teaser, it points towards another Ducati-Lamborghini tie-up after the sizzling Diavel 1260 Lamborghini last year. This time, however, the Panigale-maker is upping the game with a special edition Streetfighter V4 inspired by none other than the Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata).
MotorAuthority
Toyota BZ3 is a Corolla-size electric sedan coming to challenge the Model 3
Photos of the next member in Toyota's new BZ family of electric vehicles have surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The next member is a compact sedan called the BZ3, and it's one of the 30 EVs spanning the Toyota and Lexus brands that were previewed last December in concept form. The concept previewing the BZ3 was called the BZ SDN.
Top Speed
Casio’s Latest Watch Is An Affordable Tribute To Honda Racing And Suzuka
Cars and watches go well together, but most of the time, these either costs as much as the cars it’s being matched with, or even more than the car itself. The latter is the case with Richard Mille’s collaborations with McLaren or more recently, Ferrari, but there are others like Seiko whose Astron x Civic Type R watch retails for about $1,700. Casio’s newest watch falls in the former category with its new Edifice Sospensione Honda Racing Honda Red Edition EQB-2000HR-1A.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
This New 21-Foot All-Electric Runabout From Sweden Is a Stylish, Zero-Emissions Day Boat
If you think electric boats are only for the wealthy, you’re right. Though today, Swedish electric boatbuilder X Shore is hoping to change that with a 21-foot boat the company claims is about one third the price of other electric vessels hitting the water. X-Shore also envisions its just-launched 21-foot X Shore 1 as a sustainable yacht tender. The $100,000 price tag is not dirt cheap for a 21-foot sportboat, but it is a good entry point for an electric boat, especially at a time when more electric builders are entering the market. Comparing the new boat to a conventional runabout is...
Top Speed
Every Bugatti Chiron Ever Built
The Bugatti Chiron comes in many forms today. 500 Chirons and 40 Bolides have been made and sold,. The production of the Chiron is now complete., which means you have to find one of these exclusive supercars on the used market if you want to buy one. In its entirety, Bugatti built not one, not two, but sixteen unique models based on the Chiron! Some Chiron models are designed for pure performance and others just for looks. Ultimately, Bugatti has shown that it does just about anything for its prestigious clients.
torquenews.com
Mazda’s Last-Place Score On New Ranking Reveals Brand’s Last Challenge
Mazda just came in last in a customer survey related to technology. Here’s why this may be a needed wake-up call for Mazda. In J.D. Power’s latest technology satisfaction study, the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, Mazda ranked last among all brands. We normally list Mazda among the premium brands at Torque News, but in this case, it would not have helped but hurt Mazda. Premium brands scored the highest.
Buying a Hybrid or EV: 4 Considerations to Remember Before Buying
When deciding on buying a hybrid or EV, it can be a difficult decision. These are 4 things to remember before buying. The post Buying a Hybrid or EV: 4 Considerations to Remember Before Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Is J.D. Power’s Top Midsize Premium SUV
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the best midsize luxury SUV, according to J.D. Power. Here's why. The post The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Is J.D. Power’s Top Midsize Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0