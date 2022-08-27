ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival

Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
Law and Order: SVU Showrunner Says Kelli Giddish’s Exit Is “More Complex” Than Fans Realize

Watch: Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner David Graziano is addressing Kelli Giddish's sudden exit. The writer, who took over showrunning duties from Warren Leight in June, weighed in on Kelli's departure in the comments section of her Aug. 24 Instagram post announcing the news. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," David wrote. "All I'll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment."
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Met With Huge Support After Posting New Photo

Season 38 of Jeopardy! featured a wide variety of memorable contestants with big personalities, hilarious anecdotes, and impressive playing styles. For fans of the iconic game show, however, Ryan Long is tough to beat. The beloved ride-share driver won an incredible 16 games and earned $300K in winnings, which he used to improve the lives of both himself and his young son.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode

While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Kelli Giddish Exiting ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After 12 Seasons Has Raised Serious Concerns

Actress Kelli Giddish joined the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit squad back in 2011 as Detective Amanda Rollins. Her character has been a mainstay part of the cast since. But as the NBC crime drama prepares to kick off its 24th season this fall, fans learned they will be saying goodbye to Giddish in the very near future. On Instagram, Giddish revealed that she was leaving SVU this season. Her castmate Mariska Hargitay bid her a fond farewell in a post of her own, but reports have arisen that suggest the choice to leave was not Giddish’s.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode Revealed

Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano revealed Kelli Giddish’s final episode. And unfortunately, the date is coming sooner than we expected. Graziano shared the news on Instragram. Under a completely unrelated post, a fan asked for more information on Giddish’s exit, and Graziano surprisingly gave a clear answer.
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Manager Speaks Out After His Tragic Death

Country music singer and songwriter Luke Bell was a legend in the industry for his unique sound throwing back to the country sounds of yesteryear with his classic take on the honky tonk genre. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old performer left this world all too soon last week after a long battle with bipolar disorder. Bell had been reported missing 10 days earlier.
