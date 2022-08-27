Read full article on original website
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz went on a toad 'killing spree' as a child: neighbor
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz went on an amphibian "killing spree" when he was about 10-years-old after his dog died from eating a poisonous toad, a neighbor testified Wednesday. Paul Gold, who had lived next door to the Cruz family, told jurors in Broward County Circuit Court, in Fort Lauderdale,...
MSNBC blogger endorses UN condemnation of DeSantis 'anti-riot' bill: Florida is now a 'global embarrasment'
MSNBC "The ReidOut" blogger Ja’han Jones accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of turning Florida into an "international embarrassment" after a United Nations racial justice committee flagged the state leader’s anti-riot legislation for supposedly restricting free speech. Jones’ Wednesday blog, titled, "DeSantis has officially turned Florida into a global...
Youngkin rips Fairfax transgender policy allowing 'biological boys' in girls' sports, locker room
Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin re-upped criticism for Fairfax County’s transgender school policy, specifically saying "biological boys" should not be competing against "biological girls" in sports. Youngkin hosted a Parents Matter rally on Tuesday to call out school district policies in Fairfax County, which like Loudon County, does not...
Kansas teacher wins $95,000 after school pushed her to 'deceive' parents about students' gender identity
A retired Kansas teacher won $95,000 in a lawsuit against the Geary County school district after administrators attempted to force her to deceive parents about their student's gender identity. Pamela Ricard, 58, argued that school administrators in Colorado had demanded that she use students' preferred gender pronouns in classrooms, but...
Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina Cheri Beasley distances herself from 'defund the police'
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law...
Rick Scott hits back at McConnell: 'If you trash talk our candidates...you hurt our chances of winning'
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, questioned internal criticisms from GOP heavyweights heading toward the midterm elections. Scott said he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have a "strategic disagreement" after the Kentucky senator said "candidate quality" could hurt Republicans' chances of taking the Senate.
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy, 2 others involved
A former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police, authorities said. Jurors found Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, guilty on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier. Crawford conspired with former Scott County Coroner John...
West Virginia man sentenced to prison in death of infant son
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
VA woman found dead after refusing abortion, boyfriend arrested
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
Alabama train engineer charged with reckless manslaughter
A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County...
Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis: Emergency rental pump installed as governor warns of interruptions
An emergency rental pump was installed at Jackson's O.B. Curtis water-treatment plant, as Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves pledged that the state was doing everything in its power to fix the city's water crisis. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency called the installment the "first step of many" and the governor noted...
Florida police warn of chocolate bars reportedly laced with 'magic' mushrooms
Authorities in Florida are warning parents of chocolate bars that are reportedly laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms as illegal substances are increasingly being produced in candy-like form. Police in Winter Haven located the chocolate bars while executing a recent search warrant at a meth den, the Winter Haven Police Department said...
New York ‘gun free’ zones go into effect
A federal judge let a sweeping New York gun law move forward Wednesday night hours before the regulations took effect. Judge Glenn Suddaby said the plaintiffs – including gun rights organizations and an upstate resident – did not have standing to bring the legal action. The judge noted...
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
Is American more unified under Biden? New Yorkers weigh in
NEW YORK CITY – America is more divided than ever, despite Joe Biden’s calls for unity, many New Yorkers told Fox News ahead of the president's Thursday speech focusing on threats to American democracy. "He's the most divisive president in the history of the United States, at least...
Texas sends buses of migrants to Chicago for first time, dropped off at train station
Two buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Wednesday night. The buses arrived at Chicago's Union Station at around 7:30 p.m., carrying migrants who crossed the southern border illegally. An estimated 80 to 100 people were on the buses, including 20 to 30 small children. Many of the...
California mom of 12 kids shares message of faith: 'Children are a blessing'
Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here. 'A BLESSING' - Iris Purnell, 38, a California mother of 12 children who was pregnant for 16 years, shares a powerful message of faith with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
Virginia police: 'Extraordinary' Good Samaritan captured suspect after deadly shooting
An "extraordinary" Good Samaritan is being hailed by police in Virginia for holding down a gunman following a shooting. The incident, in which the victim later died at a local hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, happened Tuesday afternoon in Hybla Valley, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Indiana AG calls ESGs 'activist-driven agendas,' seeks to prevent use for investing state pensions
FIRST ON FOX - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations are "activist-driven agendas," arguing that state law prohibits ESG to influence investments by Indiana government employee pension funds. He says BlackRock, one of the largest investment funds in the world and promotes its "firm-wide commitment to integrate ESG," has potentially "run afoul" of state and federal antitrust laws by using ESG in its investment decisions.
