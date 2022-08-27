ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

MSNBC blogger endorses UN condemnation of DeSantis 'anti-riot' bill: Florida is now a 'global embarrasment'

MSNBC "The ReidOut" blogger Ja’han Jones accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of turning Florida into an "international embarrassment" after a United Nations racial justice committee flagged the state leader’s anti-riot legislation for supposedly restricting free speech. Jones’ Wednesday blog, titled, "DeSantis has officially turned Florida into a global...
Fox News

Rick Scott hits back at McConnell: 'If you trash talk our candidates...you hurt our chances of winning'

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, questioned internal criticisms from GOP heavyweights heading toward the midterm elections. Scott said he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have a "strategic disagreement" after the Kentucky senator said "candidate quality" could hurt Republicans' chances of taking the Senate.
Fox News

West Virginia man sentenced to prison in death of infant son

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
Fox News

Alabama train engineer charged with reckless manslaughter

A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County...
Fox News

New York ‘gun free’ zones go into effect

A federal judge let a sweeping New York gun law move forward Wednesday night hours before the regulations took effect. Judge Glenn Suddaby said the plaintiffs – including gun rights organizations and an upstate resident – did not have standing to bring the legal action. The judge noted...
Fox News

Indiana AG calls ESGs 'activist-driven agendas,' seeks to prevent use for investing state pensions

FIRST ON FOX - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations are "activist-driven agendas," arguing that state law prohibits ESG to influence investments by Indiana government employee pension funds. He says BlackRock, one of the largest investment funds in the world and promotes its "firm-wide commitment to integrate ESG," has potentially "run afoul" of state and federal antitrust laws by using ESG in its investment decisions.
Fox News

