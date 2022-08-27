Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
The Batavian
Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road
Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
chautauquatoday.com
Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk
A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
erienewsnow.com
Union City Man Arrested for Fleeing from Troopers on ATV
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man who attempted to flee from troopers on an ATV. It happened near Route 8 and Lincolnville Rd. on Monday around 7:50 p.m. A trooper was on patrol when he noticed the 43-year-old Union City man driving an ATV south on State Route 8 south of Academy Dr., according to State Police.
erienewsnow.com
Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie
Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident
A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham Road at about 11:45 PM, when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia, where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Crawford County Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to identify the woman in a theft in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on State Highway 98 on Aug. 7 around 6:45 p.m. The suspect stole the radiator out of a Dodge truck, truck battery and Milwaukee toolbox off the back porch, according to State Police.
2 killed in Sunday Tonawanda shooting
Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a Sunday shooting where 2 people where killed and a 3rd person was wounded. Police say the shooting was targeted
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Waterford Township Crash
An Erie man suffered serious injuries in a Waterford Township crash Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on Route 19N south of Sharp Rd. around 7:36 a.m. The victim - a 37-year-old man - was driving his Nissan Frontier south on Route 19 when he lost...
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off
Town of Tonawanda woman continues to try and get reimbursed for the side view mirror she says a plow took off in December
Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police
Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township. Related reading:...
wesb.com
Oaks Convicted in 2018 Fatal Crash in Duke Center
A Bradford man has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a fatal 2018 crash in Duke Center. A jury in McKean County Court found 35-year-old Daniel W. Oaks II guilty on Wednesday of Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, and three counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair
An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Oxford Avenue
Police said a man was shot while in a driveway area and transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
9 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
wesb.com
12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
